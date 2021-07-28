With the new school year just two weeks away, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system has filled most of its vacant administrative positions, including naming principals for five schools — but it is still advertising for nearly 200 vacant positions at 60-plus schools.
These changes are the latest in a series Superintendent Sito Narcisse has made in his six months in charge of the state’s second largest traditional school district. Narciesse has reorganized the Central Office, added an array of new positions, hired many new faces to the district and raised pay for many administrators.
The latest changes were laid out in a July 16 memo. In that memo, Narcisse named five new school principals and five new assistant principals, but described those moves only as recommendations.
In June, Narcisse announced several new administrators, including new principals for Twin Oaks and Wedgewood elementary schools. But both leaders named for those schools opted not to take the jobs and were replaced weeks later. One of those individuals, Twana Hilton-Pitre, a Central Office administrator being demoted, opted to resign instead.
Now, Narcisse is calling for Belaire High and Broadmoor High, which are located less than three miles apart from each other, to swap leaders. So Broadmoor High’s Assistant Principal, Verdie Batiste, is being promoted to principal of Belaire High, while Jones is making a lateral move, leaving the top job at Belaire to become principal at Broadmoor High.
The website for Broadmoor High, however, listed no principal on Tuesday and the website for Belaire High still listed Jones as the principal there.
Board member Dawn Collins, who represents the Belaire area, said Batiste is coming to Belaire and that she plans to meet with her later this week, but Collins said she’s not sure whether Jones will end up shifting to Broadmoor High.
When asked about Jones’ job status, Alex Stubbs, chief of communications, emailed an unambiguous response: “Ms. Angela Jones is the principal of Broadmoor High School.”
The Broadmoor High job became vacant when Narcisse promoted Stacy Bradford to Central Office to serve as an executive director of school leadership.
Here are other principal shifts that Narcisse recommended July 16 and look to be on track:
- Louis Moore, principal at Baton Rouge Center for Visual & Performing Arts, promoted from assistant principal at Baton Rouge Magnet High. Candice Hartley, who had been principal at BRCVPA for the past six years, told parents earlier this month she was leaving to take a job out of state.
- Yolanda Burnette-Lankford, principal at Cedarcrest-Southmoor Elementary. Burnette-Lankford was previously principal at South Baton Rouge Charter Academy. She is replacing Christal Aguillard-Sylvain, who recently left Cedarcrest-Southmoor, which she’d led for the past three years, to become an executive director for school leadership.
- David DeBerry, principal of Claiborne Elementary. He is new to the school system. He is replacing Rochelle Anderson, who was recently promoted to director of professional development.
The websites for BRCVPA and Cedarcrest-Southmoor had been updated with information on their new leaders as of Tuesday afternoon, but not the website for Claiborne.
Since starting in January, Narcisse has steadily expanded Central Office, hiring mostly outside, in some cases out of state. His senior cabinet has expanded from 13 to 16 members and features seven new faces, six in newly created positions.
He’s not done. He informed the School Board last week he had filled three newly created positions:
- Vickey Silas, deputy chief of policy. She was previously the district’s portfolio manager, overseeing charter schools.
- Christina Anderson, director of equity and diversity. She is new to the district.
- Trey Earle, director of data. He was previously a teacher at Liberty High.
All three started work on July 1.
Newly created positions that have yet to be announced as filled include director of multi-tiered systems of support, literacy innovation coordinator, district 504 coordinator and lead social worker. The literacy innovation coordinator position was still being advertised Tuesday.