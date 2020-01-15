Mike Gaudet and Tramelle Howard are asking their fellow East Baton Rouge Parish School Board members to keep them for another year as board president and vice president, but at least one of them is facing opposition.

Board member Dawn Collins on Wednesday said she plans to challenge Howard for the vice president’s job Thursday night when the nine-member board holds its annual election of its president and vice president. She said she expects to have at least four votes, including herself, and is looking for a fifth to put her over the top.

“I have proven leadership skills,” said Collins, who joined the board in 2016 and is in her second term. “We are at a very important time right now.”

The board also is scheduled to start the application process for its next superintendent, replacing the retiring Warren Drake. If the board says yes, superintendent applications would go live Friday and continue through Feb. 16.

The School Board meets at 5 p.m. Thursday at the School Board Office, 1050 S. Foster Drive.

While Collins and Howard say they are not seeking the presidency, they say a challenge to Gaudet remains possible. They say they’ve talked to fellow board members interested in having a greater say in the superintendent search, though they say no one has told them they’ll lodge such a challenge.

“I wouldn’t be surprised,” Howard said. “Being president of the board brings with it a heavy responsibility since we’re getting ready to hire a superintendent.”

Howard said he detects reluctance to rock the boat right now.

“From what I’ve heard from other board members is that people are interested in keeping leadership the same as we go into seeking the superintendent,” he said.

For his part, Gaudet said he’s not making the hard sell.

“If they like what I’ve done, I’ve asked for their support,” he said.

Gaudet, a 65-year-old retired Albemarle executive, was elected president unanimously in January 2019, just two years after he replaced Barbara Freiberg on the board.

Howard is an external relations manager at The Education Trust, a national nonprofit education organization. An unusual chain of events led to Howard becoming the board’s vice president.

Jill Dyason, the longest serving member of the board, was vice president from January to May of last year. Her decision to sign the City of St. George incorporation petition, which came out just before she ascended to the post, made her a target of anti-breakaway forces. She defended the move as a way of giving residents of the area a chance to vote on this contentious issue.

The board, however, was compelled to vote again for its vice president after settling a lawsuit brought by Baton Rouge attorney Donald Hodge.

Hodge had tried to protest Dyason’s candidacy at the meeting where she was selected because of her signature on the petition but his comments that night were cut short. The first try at a revote on April 25 ended up in a deadlock, which allowed Dyason to stay in the job. Hodge threatened to go back to court if the board didn’t declare the vice president seat vacant.

On May 2, Howard, who had not been nominated previously and had spent only five months in office, was chosen 7-0 as vice president. But the vote was preceded by an acrimonious, racially charged debate during which Dyason left the room and did not vote.

Collins was absent that night. She had abstained during several previous votes on the vice president. On Wednesday she said will accept the result this go-around and won’t belabor matters.

“I’m not looking for it to be a knockdown drag-out fight,” she said.

For his part, Howard said he’s confident the board will return him to the vice presidency, but, if not, he said he’s happy continuing to lead, but as a regular board member.