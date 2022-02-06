Fourteen months after it began the process of purchasing land for a new high school in southeastern Baton Rouge, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system looks to enter negotiations soon to buy yet another property, barely a mile away, this time for an elementary school.

The two sets of properties could become home to the first new neighborhood public schools in that portion of southeast Baton Rouge since Kenilworth Middle School was built in 1973.

The new high school would sit on up to 46 acres of land located just west of the intersection of I-10 and Siegen Lane. The new elementary school would sit on up to 47 acres on Perkins Road, just east of Siegen Lane, between Perkins and Ward Creek.

The purchase of the first property is nearing the finish line, said School Board President David Tatman. He said there is a purchase agreement in place but there is “due diligence” still under way as well as property surveys still being completed.

The decision to look at purchasing more property came about after it became clear there would be money left over to try for a separate site for an elementary school that would feed into the new high school.

“We were able to come under the price and see what else we could do in the Tax Plan,” Tatman said.

The Tax Plan is a series of school construction projects East Baton Rouge Parish voters approved in April 2018. They are funded with part of a 1-cent sales tax earmarked for education that was renewed in that election. That Tax Plan includes up to $10 million to buy land somewhere in south Baton Rouge as well as up to $70 million to build new schools on any property purchased.

The School Board took the first step towards buying the Perkins Road property on Thursday.

Without discussion, the board voted unanimously to allow Tatman to try to reach a purchase agreement for a portion of the 47-acre plot located between Meadowpark and Perkins Village subdivisions. A final vote is scheduled at the board’s Feb. 17 regular meeting.

BREC is also involved in the land purchase. The parish recreation agency has two small parks adjacent to the Perkins property — Meadow and Gentilly Court parks.

Tatman said that BREC wants to do more with those parks as well as expand on its Wark Creek Greenway, part of a larger 10-mile “Health Loop” that includes Ward and Dawson creeks.

In a statement, BREC Supt. Corey Wilson, said BREC and the school system are developing an agreement to create an original “School in the Park,” creating “what we believe will be a national model for integrating a school inside a park.”

“We are thrilled about the potential for this project and the benefits it will provide the students, teachers and surrounding community,” Wilson said.

Wilson said BREC has a history of joint projects with outside organizations, noting the Main Library and Knock Knock Children’s Museum.

Teaming up with BREC is a key attraction for School Board member Connie Bernard. Bernard and Tatman represent the bulk of the area. Bernard has been outspoken in pressing for more schools that would serve her District 8. Bernard is also the School Board’s representative on the BREC board of commissioners.

Bernard said she’d like to see more such partnerships in the future with BREC as well as other public agencies in the parish.

“I believe that these types of services and facilities could be co-located and would be more efficient,” Bernard said.

It’s not clear how soon these new schools will be built.

The construction schedule that voters approved in 2018 is already being missed. It called for the elementary school to be underway already and a middle/high school to start by 2024-25. Changing the construction schedule requires the approval of a special citizens committee established as part of the tax plan.

The purchase of the land for new schools has been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic as well the shortage of suitable property in the area.

Another delaying factor has been uncertainty resulting from the successful October 2019 vote to incorporate a new city of St. George in East Baton Rouge Parish. That vote is being challenged in court. If St. George wins its court challenge, backers plan to turn their attention to creating a companion school district, which would carve territory out of the parish school system.

The December 2020 vote to buy the high school property was opposed by three board members because the property, which fronts the north side of I-10, sits within the boundaries of the proposed new city of St. George. The property, however, is also next to the City of Baton Rouge and could be annexed.

The Perkins Road property is not within St. George.

Being outside St. George’s city boundaries is no guarantee that the property won’t stay out of a future St. George school district. That school district need not have the same boundaries as the city.

Breakaway school districts in Baker, Central and Zachary all have different boundaries than their cities. In the case of Zachary, the school district is much larger.

The Perkins Road property, which has long been on the school system’s radar, also has other challenges.

During a December 2020 discussion, Commercial Realtor George Kurz of Kurz & Hebert noted that the property slopes downward from Perkins to Ward Creek with increased chances of flooding the closer the property is to the creek. He said there is a small pond on the property that would need to be filled and some portions of the property might have to be elevated with fill, depending on the school design.

Ward Creek, however, is in line for extensive dredging work by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that should help with flooding.

Another concern is traffic access for school buses that would need to enter the property from Perkins, which is a two-lane road east of Siegen. Kurz, however, said there are plans to widen Perkins and for the state to hand the control of Perkins to the city-parish government.