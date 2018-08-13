East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard on Monday issued a partial apology for her behavior when she walked into a neighbor's home Friday night while a party was going on, a visit that led to a misdemeanor summons and was captured in an embarrassing, profanity-filled video.

“Specifically, I would like to apologize for my language heard in that incident,” Bernard said in her short statement.

She said she’s sorry for “any embarrassment and concern” that she may have caused her family and friends, and she apologized for “distracting from the important work our students, educators and staff are doing.”

Bernard, however, is silent in her statement on her decision to enter the house Friday night, what occurred inside or the citation she received for entering and remaining after forbidden.

“I hope everyone understands that I am not able to comment any further on this incident,” she said.

On Saturday, Bernard told The Advocate she had good reasons for going to the rental house on the 900 block of High Lake Drive, which is down the street from her, because she grew concerned after hearing loud noises. She said she knocked on the door before entering, that she is close personal friends with the owners of the house and she will seek to exonerate herself in court.

In her statement Monday, Bernard makes clear that she plans to remain on the School Board to which she was first elected in 2010 and last month was re-elected to without opposition.

“I will continue to work tirelessly in service to our community and humbly ask for your prayers and support,” she said.

Can't see video below? Click here. (Warning: The video below contains explicit language).

Deputies were called to the house Friday night after someone reported that a stranger entered someone's house, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office's incident report.

When deputies arrived on Friday night, Bernard was in the middle of the road and flagged them down. She told them there was a party going on at one of homes so she "went inside of the residence to investigate and take pictures," according to the incident report.

The man who reported Bernard to law enforcement told deputies that Bernard came inside through an unlocked door and wouldn't leave even though he asked her to go several times.

The incident turned physical when Bernard allegedly grabbed an 18-year-old man, who had taken Bernard's phone and said she could only have it back if she left, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. The man told deputies he did not want to press charges.

Read her full statement below:

“In response to recent news reports about an incident in my neighborhood Friday night, first, as a member of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, I want to offer an apology for distracting from the important work our students, educators and staff are doing.

Second, as a wife, mother and friend, I would like to apologize to my family and friends for any embarrassment and concern I may have caused them. Specifically, I would like to apologize for my language heard in that incident.

I am grateful for the outpouring of love and support from colleagues, friends and family over the weekend. I will continue to work tirelessly in service to our community and humbly ask for your prayers and support. I hope everyone understands that I am not able to comment any further on this incident. I plan to continue in my responsibilities and I will continue to work to maintain your trust and respect."