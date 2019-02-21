The expulsion of the president of student government and the student voted “Mr. Lee High” was upheld Thursday in a unanimous decision by the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.

Charlie Stephens, a senior at the prominent Baton Rouge high school, was successful in getting a review hearing from the board, the first such hearing since June 2011.

The final vote was 8-0 to uphold the suspension. Stephens needed five votes to overturn the expulsion. Board member David Tatman recused himself because his wife works at the high school.

School administrators accused Stephens of two offenses that lead to an automatic recommendation for expulsion. They say they found evidence of marijuana in a search of his car, as well as a 2¾-inch long knife. Knives that are 2 inches or longer are prohibited on campus.

He acknowledges the knife was his, but has not admitted to the marijuana. In his statement right after the Dec. 6 incident which led to his expulsion, Stephens said he did not know the origins of the marijuana.

At Thursday’s hearing, which Stephens chose to hold in public, the 18-year-old said he didn’t know what was found in the car: “I was speaking of the marijuana that (Assistant Principal Glen) Blankenship accused me of having.”

Stephens asserted he never should have had either his backpack or his car searched in the first place: “The search was illegal from the get-go and thus anything from the search was fruit of the poison tree and should not be used against me."

Board member Dadrius Lanus clearly was bothered.

“Why didn’t you deny it if you didn’t have it in the car?” Lanus asked.

Board member Connie Bernard had similar concerns about the knife found in Stephen's car.

“If any student can have a knife on campus over two inches, every student can have a knife on campus over two inches,” Bernard said. “And if any student had that, I would not feel safe.”

The student’s full name is Assaad Mawas Stephens but he’s known to most of his classmates as Charlie.

Stephens alleges the school system repeatedly violated its own policies and failed to afford him due process.

A senior, Stephens, who turned 18 in October, is well known at Lee High, where students voted him this past spring to serve as president of the SGA and voted again to make him “Mr. Lee High” at the school’s Oct. 26 homecoming dance.

He's also active politically in the Louisiana Democratic Party.

Stephens said he was one of four students who had their cars searched that Thursday and were expelled because of what was found. The hearing officer overturned two of those four expulsions.

The searches grew out of the investigation of another student who was allegedly seen openly vaping in a classroom on Dec. 6; that student denied the allegation, was searched and nothing was found on him.

School officials, however, reviewed video and noticed that earlier in the day that student walked into a bathroom, and that four other students, including Stephens, were in the bathroom with him for “a good period of time,” according to one administrator’s statement. The school then summoned the four students to the office for questioning.

Once in the office, administrators had the students empty their pockets and searched their backpacks. In Stephens’ backpack, they found what one administrator described as “five or so pieces that are used for vaping.” Stephens said they were empty pods for a JUUL e-cigarette he bought after his 18th birthday, the legal age to vape in Louisiana.

Nevertheless, that discovery prompted school administrators to search his car as well.

Stephens attended Thursday’s hearing with both his mother, Ola Mawas, and his father, Clifford Stephens, a finance professor at LSU. The family hired an attorney, but that attorney was stuck on a plane, so the father had to defend his son alone.

The father, like the son, objected to having any search at all, saying the school lacked reasonable suspicion to do any search.

“Reasonable suspicion requires a specific allegation about a specific person, not just a search or a guess,” said Clifford Stephens.

Lee High Principal Rob Howle presented the case for the school system.

“Assaad was in the restroom for an extended period of time with a student accused of vaping,” Howle said. “The fact we found four empty JUUL pods in his backpack gave us reasonable suspicion to search his vehicle.”

In his rebuttal, the father highlighted discrepancies in the statements of the administrators who searched the car, cast doubt on the accuracy of the drug field test conducted by law enforcement. Clifford Stephen also downplayed the knife found, which he said came from a First Aid kit of his, and said cigarillos found in the car could have been his own as well. He also said likened empty JUUL pods found to a “cigarette butt.”

In advance of the hearing, the father advanced several arguments that his son’s due process was violated and the the school system failed to follow its policies in notifying him of the expulsion hearing was sent via certified mail and not notifying him prior to the hearing of his right to view and copy any evidence to be presented by the school at the hearing.

But Clifford Stephens focused heavily Thursday on his insistence that administrators had no basis to search his son.

“Charlie does not give up his constitutional rights when he walks through the door at Lee High,” he said.

Board members, however, were focused not on due process concerns but on what was found in the car, particularly what Charlie Stephens admitted to having in the car.

Lanus pressed the student for stronger denials and came away unsatisfied.

“From what I’m hearing, he did have some of these things on him,” Lanus said.