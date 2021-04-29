Bakari Sellers, a nationally prominent attorney, political commentator and author, will deliver Southern University's commencement address, the university announced Thursday.

More than 550 students are expected to graduate at the ceremony, which begins at 9 a.m. in A.W. Mumford Stadium. Tickets are required.

The ceremony has special rules because of the COVID pandemic, including mandatory face coverings.

Sellers was elected to the South Carolina state legislature at age 22. He worked for U.S. Rep. James Clyburn and former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, and was a candidate for South Carolina lieutenant governor.

Sellers is a frequent political commentator on TV. He recently published a book, "My Vanishing Country: A Memoir" and hosts a twice-a-week podcast.