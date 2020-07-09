The president of one of Louisiana's two teacher unions said Thursday morning his group wants someone to mandate, not recommend, that face masks be worn in public schools because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"That has been our push since day one," said Larry Carter, president of the Louisiana Federation of Teachers.

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is holding a special meeting Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. to approve emergency health safety rules for the reopening of public schools.

However, BESE's guidelines are expected to mirror those issued by the state Department of Education last month.

Those recommendations said students in the third grade and older and adults in schools should wear face masks "to the maximum extent possible."

Carter said that is not enough, and that "everyone is waiting on someone else" to require face coverings in schools.

"Everybody is giving guidelines," Carter said.

"We really hope that the rules BESE puts together are comprehensive enough to reassure people."

LFT officials on Monday plan to release the results of a survey of members ahead of the start of the 2020-21 school year.

Carter said most of those who responded to the survey -- at least 13,500 of LFT's roughly 20,000 members -- said they are fearful of returning to classrooms without adequate investments being made to reopen schools safely.

He said that includes personal protective equipment, social distancing, disinfecting and wearing face masks.

The BESE rules are required under legislation that won approval moments before the special session ended on June 30.

Local school districts are issuing their own plans for the school year, with instruction linked to what phase the state is in for reopening Louisiana's economy.

The guidelines issued by the state Department of Education include a variety of recommendations depending on whether the state is in Phase 1, 2 or 3.

Leaders of East Baton Rouge Parish and several other cities require that face masks be worn in public.

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and BESE leaders say they do not have the authority to require face coverings.

Gov. John Bel Edwards could do so but has stopped short of mandating face masks statewide.