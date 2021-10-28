Louisiana got "D's" for its financial support of public schools, how the money is allocated and the state's commitment to education, according to a national report issued Thursday.

The study says the state ranks 34th in the nation in funding schools, spends more on low-poverty school districts than those with financial difficulties and allocates less than the average when it comes to public school spending as a percentage of the state's economy.

It also puts Louisiana with a handful of states, including Florida and Tennessee, that "perform poorly across the board."

"The greatest obstacle to achieving equitable and adequate school funding continues to be the lack of political will in statehouses around the country to increase the level of investment in public education, made more compelling by the ever-mounting evidence that money matters," the report says.

The review, called Making the Grade 2021, was done by the Education Law Center, which is based in Newark, N. J. and says it advocates for equal educational opportunity and education justice.

Danielle Farrie, co-author of the study, said policymakers in Louisiana and elsewhere need to ensure funding levels match the resources of the state and the needs of students.

"It is not a random number," Farrie said Thursday.

The study focused on three areas: state and local revenue per pupil, spending in school districts relative to student poverty and education spending versus capacity.

The state was given a "D" in each category.

It says Louisiana spends $13,688 per student, which is $1,446 below the national average.

The state of New York spends the most in the nation -- $26,634 per student -- and Arizona is last -- $9,717 per child.

Twelve states got failing marks for how much they spend on public schools.

The national average is $15,114.

Public schools here get most of their money through state aid using a formula called the Minimum Foundation Program, which totals $3.9 billion in the current school year.

The report says the state spends $13,530 per student in low-poverty districts compared to $12,951 per student in districts with lots of poverty.

Louisiana had the second highest rate of poverty among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, trailing only Mississippi.

About two-thirds of the state's roughly 700,000 public school students live in low-income homes.

The report also says the state makes less of an effort to fund schools and has less capacity to do so -- $51,514 per person compared to the U. S. average of $56,830.

