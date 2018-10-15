LSU President F. King Alexander said Monday the board that oversees all public colleges in Louisiana doesn’t have the authority to punish the university for admitting more students than allowed under the “minimum admission standards for first-time students.”

The Board of Regents launched an investigation last month into how many of the state’s public colleges admitted students by exception to the standards with the caveat that once the audit is complete the members then would decide whether the standards need to be changed or whether to the offending colleges should be punished, which could include a loss of money. The Regents dole out to individual universities the state money appropriated by the Louisiana Legislature.

“I don’t think they have the authority to do that,” Alexander told the Press Club of Baton Rouge.

He likened the Regents’ exception policy to recommendations that need to be discussed rather than rules that can’t be broken. In setting the decade-old policies, the Regents allowed universities the flexibility of admitting students – 4 percent for LSU, 6 or 8 percent for others – who don’t meet the admission standards.

Alexander wrote Commissioner for Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed late last month that 7.5 percent of LSU’s entering class of freshman failed to meet those standards.

Alexander points out, however, that the admitted class, overall, has the highest-grade-point averages and tied with the highest college board test scores in the university’s history. He added that just because the accepted students who didn’t meet the Regents’ standards were admitted, doesn’t mean the students aren’t well qualified.

“We chose students most likely to succeed at LSU,” Alexander said.

LSU recently adopted admission standards that looks beyond set-in-stone test scores and grade point averages. Where once students without a 3.0 GPA and a 22 on the ACT college board would have been summarily rejected – or asked to appeal the decision – LSU will now look at other factors to make a decision.

The move has caused much controversy in some quarters, including critics who claim the state’s flagship university is letting in unqualified students. Alexander said the more comprehensive look – called holistic admissions – has been adopted by most of the major universities in the country.

