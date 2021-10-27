Masks will be optional in Livingston Parish Schools for students and employees starting Thursday.
Superintendent Joe Murphy also announced that the district is reinstating guidelines for determining quarantines and close contact tracing.
"It is important to know that current data on positive and close contact cases in our district has diminished greatly over recent weeks, and we believe our decision is supported by that data,” Murphy said.
Masks will continue to be required for school bus drivers and passengers, as that is a federal mandate.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday lifted Louisiana's statewide mask mandate, including in schools. But he did require that school districts that had stopped quaranting students who were exposed to COVID — like Livingston — to start doing so again if they stopped requiring masks.
Most Baton Rouge-area school districts have said they're dropping mask rules. The major exception is the East Baton Rouge Parish public school system, which said Tuesday it would continue requiring masks.