Just a few weeks ago Baton Rouge Community College Chancellor Willie E. Smith Sr. walked around the main Baton Rouge Community College campus remembering the excitement of the first day of fall semester in years past, daydreaming about fully reopening for the first time since he took the helm of the city’s second largest higher education institution.
It was going to be sweet, Smith said, after enrollment dropped by more than 10% students when BRCC’s fall semester opened last year around this time. All the early indications suggest that when the doors officially open on August 16 that the Fall 2021 semester could be the most successful in its 26-year history. Smith was appointed chancellor in May 2020.
“I’d been reading the reports, of course, but I was still optimistic,” Smith said. “Then I got the call from the governor’s office.”
Though disappointed at having to change, well, all his plans, Smith also knew that because of community college’s goal is to provide a range of options for a diverse student population that BRCC could easily slip back to the online and hybrid instruction than the more traditional universities.
Like everywhere, everyone vaccinated and unvaccinated will have to wear face masks and maintain six feet physical distance indoors at BRCC. There will be a lot of handwashing and event requests will only be approved on a case-by-case basis. But BRCC also has the technology to offer classes taught remotely online, offer classes in person and a mixture of the two platforms. BRCC allows students to hold attend in-person classes or to attend remotely at a designated time or they can attend at a later day/time via video recording.
"This may be the way of the future," after the pandemic, Smith said. "Students, at least our students, want the flexibility, they need the flexibility to be successful."
Community college students are already in the workforce and are looking for a first or another degree. They are students working their way through college, picking up additional vocational skills, or learning a trade. They're even high schoolers nailing down college credits early or students completing the first two years of university work, at a fraction of the price, before transferring to a regular four-year school.
The full-time cost for tuition, for a student taking up to 15 hours is $2,110.68 per semester. LSU and University of Louisiana colleges cost twice, three-times, four-times as much.
“We’re letting the students decide what they feel comfortable with,” Smith said. “We do have technical and construction programs that require some in-person work, nursing, for instance, those are face to face, at least for some classes. But many of those classes also can be handled remotely for some of the instruction.”
If students can’t start on August 16, then BRCC offers a 12-week session that starts Sept. 16, and a seven-week session beginning Oct. 11 – same information, just a faster pace.
BRCC is not as large or as formal as some of the state’s four-year institutions – about 140 instructors at BRCC as opposed to about 1,500 at LSU, so faculty have a much easier time dropping by and chatting with the chancellor. BRCC didn’t have the blowback from faculty worried about being infected that was seen at other public universities.
“I told them, number one, I can’t mandate vaccinations by law,” Smith said. “And I could not go on record saying, ‘I promise you you’re going to work from home.' What I can say is that if our students say they want this platform for delivery, that’s what we’re going to do.”
BRCC is the first college in Louisiana to use the cloud platform technology produced by Mashme that simulates the classroom experiences and allows interactions between students and instructor.
BRCC is holding a Super Saturday Enrollment event on August 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on BRCC’s Mid City Campus in the Bienvenue Student Center. Staff will be available to help current and new students register for Fall class, to answer financial aid questions, and to assist with academic advising.
COVID-19 vaccinations also will be available.