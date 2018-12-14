Southern University graduated nearly 500 students Friday at its fall commencement.
Led in by Traci Smith, chief student marshal, graduates convened to receive bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees, as well as commissions to the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy. Smith, of Port Arthur, Texas, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social work and an overall 3.8 grade point average.
“Commencement is always a great occasion,” said Ray L. Belton, president of the Southern University System and chancellor of Southern University Baton Rouge. “This is not only a time to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates, but to also display the excellent and rewarding programs here at Southern.”
“My first visit to Southern was while I was in my mother’s womb,” keynote speaker Dr. Maurice Sholas told the graduates.
He is a physician and principal for Sholas Medical Consulting LLC in New Orleans, which focuses on operational challenges for individual practitioners, hospitals, and health care agencies. An expert in special health care needs for children, Sholas has also held director positions at the Children’s Hospital and Clinics of Minnesota and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
“My heart was set on Southern from the start in spite of naysayers — those who said I could go to a 'good school' because I had good grades. Well, Southern University wasn’t just good to me. It was great,” he said. “I came here to see what is possible for people like us, black people. I became a part of a community that care for and cared about me.”
Former state Sen. Diana E. Bajoie, of New Orleans, received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from the university.
In 1976, Bajoie was the only woman serving in the Louisiana House of Representatives; in 1991, she was the first black woman elected to the Louisiana Senate; and in 2004, she was the first woman elected as Senate President Pro Tempore.
She is a founder and former chair of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus and the Louisiana Legislative Women's Caucus. She also served as president of the National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women.