Despite impassioned pleas from parents, Louisiana's top school board voted Tuesday to close an F-rated charter school in Hammond.

However, panel members also directed state education leaders to see if a new operator can be found for the school before its doors are closed for good on June 30.

The same group approved the renewal of eight charter school contracts for the Baton Rouge area and Lafayette, including Celerity Crestworth Charter School, four years; Celerity Dalton Charter School, three years and Celerity Lanier Charter School, four years.

All the decisions were made by a committee of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Most BESE members were present for the votes, and final approval is expected by the full board on Wednesday.

Charter schools are public schools that are supposed to offer innovative teaching methods compared to traditional public schools.

About 80,000 of Louisiana's 719,000 public school students attend the state's roughly 145 charter schools.

Whether they are authorized, earn extended contracts or closed often sparks debates on BESE between advocates of overhauling public schools and those who favor traditional settings.

Some of the most fervent arguments on Tuesday focused on the fate of Tangi Academy, which has about 330 students from kindergarten through seventh grade.

The school's latest performance score, which was issued in November, is 43.8 out of 150 -- F.

But parents pleaded with BESE to look beyond the letter grade and give Tangi another chance.

Chloe Guidry, whose son attends the school, said Tangi has a new principal who is doing great things.

"I have confidence she is going to help this school do better," Guidry said.

She and others noted that, if the school is closed, students will be reassigned to other schools, including some that have lower academic marks than Tangi.

"For these kids to be pushed into one of these schools is just going to be overwhelming," Guidry said.

J. Hugh Howard said he has a son and daughter at Tangi Academy.

"This is the first educational system that she has been a part of that she actually feels any challenge to her whatsoever," Howard said.

"And she is a person who likes to be challenged, and so is my son," he said.

Others noted that, under state law, charter schools operate under contracts that spell out academic and other requirements.

"Unfortunately, when you are a charter school you have an agreement," said Caroline Roemer, executive director of the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools.

"You promise to do certain things in that contract, including meeting certain standards around academics, finances and governance," Roemer said.

"I know this school very personally," she added. "I know how hard they have worked. I know they have struggled. However, as of now, they have not met that standard."

Jim Garvey, a BESE member who lives in Metairie, said there is reason to think the school can get a second chance.

Garvey said officials of a charter management firm, ResponsiveEd, notified the chairman of the board of Tangi Academy by letter on Friday that they are interested in possibly running the school.

Don Marshall, chairman of the school's board, said he was encouraged by the response.

"All we are asking for is an opportunity to pursue this with ResponsiveEd," Marshall told BESE.

"The children deserve an opportunity," he said. "And if we can't get it done and it is not in the best interests of the children I will be the first one to call you and tell ya'll this is not in the best interest of the children any more."

State Superintendent of Education John White said that, aside from other problems, lots of students at the school are performing at low levels in math.

White said that, if the school is closed, 16 percent of its students would be sent to lower-performing schools.

"If you just read the rules the rules basically say 'Does it meet the standard for renewal? No, it does not. Would students predominantly go to struggling schools? No, they would not.'"

However, White suggested the language that the BESE committee approved minutes later -- not renew the charter contract, and re-open talks at BESE's March meeting about new leadership for Tangi.

The eight other charter schools won renewals with little discussion aside from a series of public comments.

That list includes Advantage Charter Academy, Baker, three years; Impact Charter Academy, Baker, three years; Acadiana Renaissance, Lafayette, five years; Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy, Lafayette, four years and Willow Charter Academy, Lafayette, three years.

Two others in Baton Rouge won one-year extensions for a fifth year of operation: GEO Foundation and Collegiate Academies.

The BESE committee also voted 7-4 to open a new, grades 6-8 charter school in Avoyelles Parish -- Red River Charter Academy.