A $400,000 state contract with Teach for American won approval Wednesday morning by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The issue, which has sparked controversy for years, means the state will train and place about 297 TFA members in hard-to-fill classrooms during the current school year.
The previous contract totaled $580,000.
TFA recruits top college graduates in a wide range of fields, then provides five weeks of intensive training for the classroom.
Backers say the program offers schools bright, energetic teachers who often usher in major gains in student test scores.
Critics note that TFA members often opt not to make teaching their careers.
They have also questioned the preparation of those teachers compared to educators who enter the profession through traditional routes.
The only issue during committee discussion Tuesday focused on the fact that all 297 teachers will work in schools south of Interstate 10.
BESE President Gary Jones, who lives near Alexandria, questioned why north Louisiana is not in line for TFA teachers.
Jones said he has been approached by state lawmakers puzzled about rural school districts in north Louisiana are not getting TFA educators.
"This is more than a south Louisiana issue," he said. "It is a critical state issue. We need to figure out how we are going to address it."
A TFA official told the board the lack of funding is the stumbling block, and that TFA recruits previously worked in Delta parishes when the state had a $1 million contract with the group.
State Superintendent of Education John White said Mississippi and Texas are spending about 10 times for TFA compared to Louisiana.
White said that makes it hard to recruit teachers from the group.
"This is not a BESE issue," he said. "It is a legislative issue."
BESE member Doris Voitier, who is also superintendent of the St. Bernard Parish School District, said TFA funding points up a larger issue -- a declining number of teachers nationwide.
"We desperately need that talent, to look at K-12 education," Voitier said of college students.