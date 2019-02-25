Looking down on a river some call “The Big Muddy,” more than 100 girls from 13 schools started their day Monday trying to take the mud out of much smaller bodies of water: plastic water bottles.

The hands-on lesson in filtration was the opening activity for the annual Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day, sponsored by ExxonMobil. Water, and the engineering challenges it poses in Louisiana, were the focus of the day.

That focus made sense given the setting. The students gathered in the third floor conference room of the recently opened Center for Coastal and Deltaic Solutions, which sits on the Mississippi River just south of downtown by the old Municipal Dock. The center is part of a 35-acre Water Campus that aims to become an international hub for water research.

The third floor, known as The Estuary, afforded students a panoramic view of the great river.

The girls broke into groups of three. They were told they’d been hired by a company operating in a desert area where only muddy lake water was available for drinking. Their task was to come up with the most effective, but least expensive, filter to remove the sediment from the lake water. They had eight household materials to choose from to construct their filters, ranging from 5-cent paper towels to 50-cent bags of charcoal.

Te’Lia Coleman, Jasmen Gonzales and Keosha Pierre, all ninth-graders at Scotlandville High School, employed coffee filters filled with sand topped by a sheet of aluminum foil. They placed this make-shift filter atop a plastic cup.

As Keosha poured the muddy water out of the plastic bottle and onto the aluminum foil, Jasmen observed much cleaner water coming out the bottom and filling up the cup.

“I would drink this,” she pronounced.

She briefly considered actually giving it a swig. Cal Ebey, a volunteer with ExxonMobil, cautioned against the idea.

“Don’t drink it yet, because you’re graded in part on how much water you collect,” Ebey said.

Karin Gill, who teaches engineering at Brusly High, brought several students to the event. It was her third consecutive year and she was excited about being on the Water Campus.

“I’ve always wanted to come here,” Gill said.

The variety of hands-on activities the girls get to do each time is a big part of the draw for Gill. She said the event is similar to how she conducts her own classes.

“(The girls) don’t understand what engineering involves and how interesting it is until they actually get their hands on …,” Gill said.

After finishing the filtration experiment, students crossed River Road and visited the LSU Center for River Studies. There they stared down at a massive model of the lower Mississippi River. The model is being used to help water scientists and engineers simulate potential solutions to the massive and ongoing land loss in south Louisiana. It’s an area that’s lost an estimated 2,000 square miles since the 1930s and is projected to lose another 4,000 square miles over the next 50 years if nothing is done to stop it.

Morgan Tanner, an electrical engineer at ExxonMobil who helped organize the engineering day, said she wanted to increase the academic rigor in this year’s event. Seeing the massive simulator at the Center for River Studies sealed the deal for her.

“I was blown away at the future projections (of land loss) but also all the engineering work that they are doing to restore all the wetlands,” Tanner said.

After lunch, the girls heard from Kodi Guillory, a project engineer at the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority who discussed the coastal engineering and local coastal projects her agency is engaged in.

ExxonMobil purposely crowds each year’s event with women in scientific fields. Several of these participants said they wish they had had such encouragement when they were trying to figure what they wanted to do in life.

Angela Zeringue, manager of ExxonMobil’s polyolefins plant in Baton Rouge, credited a chemistry teacher at Destrehan High School for persuading her she could become a chemical engineer, but other adults were telling she should stick to nursing or teaching. She counts herself lucky that she had even one influential voice to guide her.

But she said many girls need to hear such voices much earlier.

“By the time they’re in sixth and seventh grade, if you haven’t really hooked them into the math and science fields, we’ve lost them,” Zeringue said. “It’s a shame. There’s a lot of capable young girls who have an interest, and they just need some encouragement and some role models to show them what’s possible.”

Tanner credited her mother, a fourth-grade math and science teacher, for her own career path. Her mom loved doing fun experiments and science competitions in her classes, she recalled. She said she’d love to see more more girls similarly inspired.

“The goal of today is to inspire at least one girl to be an engineer one day, or a scientist or a mathematician,” she said. “It’s really exciting to me because I get to carry on my mom’s passion.”