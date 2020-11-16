State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley on Monday proposed major changes in how Louisiana public schools are held accountable, including a new focus on students from kindergarten through second grade.

The comments may foreshadow the first overhaul in school scrutiny after more than 20 years in operation.

The current setup, including annual LEAP exams that measure how students fare in math, English and other subjects, was launched in the late 1990's in a bid to improve student achievement.

Brumley noted that the state still ranks near the bottom of the U. S. on key national assessments, including what is called the nation's report card and how students perform on a test of college readiness called the ACT.

Most of the current scrutiny is focused on students in grades 3-8 and high school.

Brumley said more attention is needed on students in kindergarten, first and second grades, including literacy.

"This K-2 piece is something I have heard over and over again, to make sure we are focused on what is happening in that early education space," Brumley said.

The superintendent made his comments to the Accountability Commission, a panel of educators and others that advises the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Brumley said he wants to start a conversation about public school accountability, with the topic likely moving to BESE, which has the authority to make the changes.

