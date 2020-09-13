LSU stayed the same among national universities and improved compared to other public colleges in the latest rankings by U.S. News & World Report released Sunday night.

The school is tied for 153rd among national universities, the same as last year.

LSU slips in U.S. News national universities rankings; Tulane moves up, top in Louisiana LSU is tied for No. 153rd among national universities, according to a 2020 survey by U.S. News & World Report released Sunday night.

LSU is ranked 71st among public universities, up from 79th last year.

"It is an honor to be consistently recognized among Tier 1 universities nationwide as the leading public university in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report, especially in a year when so many higher education institutions are struggling due to the pandemic," LSU Interim President Thomas Galligan Jr. said in a statement.

"However, rankings such as these are not how we measure our success," Galligan said.

"Instead, our success at LSU is measured by our students' success, our faculty's achievements and the positive impact our research has in our community, state, nation and world, and by that measure I have no doubt that our great university is among the very best anywhere."

LSU expects enrollment increase this fall despite coronavirus pandemic Despite the coronavirus pandemic LSU's enrollment is expected to rise when the fall semester begins Aug. 24, school leaders said Thursday.

Tulane University is ranked 41st among national universities, the highest of any school in Louisiana. Tulane was ranked 40th last year.

Loyola University in New Orleans placed 196th among national universities compared to 197th last year.

The report is called the 2021 U.S. News Best Colleges.

"The pandemic has affected students across the country, canceling commencement ceremonies and switching classes from in person to remote," Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer of U. S. News said in a statement that accompanied the rankings.

LSU announces plans for early detection of coronavirus LSU officials said Wednesday they plan to use wastewater tests around dormitories and on-campus apartments to pinpoint potential hotspots for …

"Whether students have slightly altered their college plans or changed them entirely, it remains our mission to continue providing students and their families with the tools they need to help find the right school for them."

The study evaluated more than 1,400 colleges and universities on 17 indicators of academic quality.

Among national universities the top three are Princeton University, Harvard University and Columbia University.

The top public schools are the University of California at Los Angeles, the University of California at Berkeley and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

More information is available at https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges?src=usn_pr.