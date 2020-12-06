Even as many students decided not to take Advanced Placement exams last summer amid difficulties posed by the coronavirus pandemic, more Louisiana students earned scores of 3 and above this year than in years past — good enough to make them eligible for college credit.

The number of public school AP test-takers in Louisiana declined by almost 18% compared with the year before, but the number with passing scores increased by 9%. The statewide AP passage rate jumped from 35% to 46%.

The new numbers cover just public schools in Louisiana. Public schools have historically accounted for about 80% of the AP test-takers in the state. The College Board, which created Advanced Placement, plans to release its annual state-level report for Louisiana soon, a report that will also include results from private school students.

The nonprofit College Board, best known as the maker of the SAT college placement test, has developed 38 Advanced Placement courses in seven subject areas. Students who earn a 3, 4 or 5 on AP exams — passing scores — are awarded college credit at many colleges and universities.

Since 2011, Louisiana has pressed to get more students to take college-level work while still in high school, primarily Advanced Placement and dual enrollment courses offered through state colleges. The state has mixed financial incentives with potential negative consequences, like lower letter grades for schools that don't make it a priority.

Currently, about 40% of public high schools in the state have at least 50 students taking AP exams, more than double the percentage in 2011.

After the coronavirus outbreak hit last spring, the College Board canceled in-person exams across the country. Instead, the organization had students take the exam online at home. The exams, which typically last several hours long, were shortened to 45 minutes each.

Class notes, previously forbidden, were allowed. So were textbooks, dictionaries and old assignments, all of which were also previously forbidden.

All did not go as planned. While the College Board reported that less than 1 percent had technical problems, many students said they ran into difficulties. Some, though not all, were allowed to try again on retest dates later in the summer.

“We did have students who had some problems,” said Nan McCann, principal of Baton Rouge Magnet High, the school with the most test-takers in Louisiana. “The College Board did take those cases individually and allowed some students to retake them.”

Math and physics exam proved particularly problematic, she said.

“They had to actually take screenshots of their work and send them in,” McCann said, but the photos in some cases didn’t go through.

Among public school districts, East Baton Rouge Parish led the way again, with 2,047 students taking almost 3,400 tests. That was well ahead of second-place Orleans Parish, which had 1,511 students taking about 2,400 tests.

Interim East Baton Rouge Parish schools superintendent Adam Smith said he’s “extremely proud” of the school district continuing to lead in multiple AP categories, including participation rates by African-American and socioeconomically disadvantaged students, which he said is “essential to building the future of Baton Rouge.”

“We see a clear link between this and the college enrollment rates of our district. This speaks to the growing college and career readiness opportunities offered for our EBR students,” Smith said.

Livingston and Ascension parishes, also in the capitol region, ranked third and fifth overall, with 1,457 and 1,133 test-takers, respectively. Livingston was second in the state in terms of the number of AP tests taken — students can take more than one test — with about 2,500 tests, just above Orleans Parish.

Of the top 10 districts, only three — Bossier, Livingston and St. Tammany parishes — had more students take the test this past year than the year before. Orleans had the biggest decline, with 639 fewer test-takers, followed by Ascension, which had 492 fewer test-takers.

Still, all but two of the top 10 districts — Jefferson and Lafayette parishes — ended up with more students with passing scores.

Some school leaders say they would have had even more students pass if not for pandemic.

“We expected it to be higher. We were a little disappointed,” said Chandler Smith, chief academic officer for the Central Community school district. “But with how we were at the end of the school year, I was happy with what we have been able to do.”

Baton Rouge Magnet High had 843 test-takers, 22 more than last year. In all, 63% of test-takers at the high school scored a 3 or above, up almost 3 percentage points from the year before.

But Principal McCann said the school was on track for substantially higher numbers. About 200 students obtained refunds rather than take their AP exams. Nevertheless, she said was pleased with the numbers considering the circumstances.

“Our students are very competitive,” McCann said. “They want that college credit.”

Only about 40 public high schools in Louisiana increased the number of AP test-takers this year. Locally, the high schools with the biggest growth in test-takers were Central High, 77; Denham Springs High, 74; Liberty High, 63; Live Oak High, 61; and French Settlement High, 49.

About two-thirds of the high schools went the other way.

Some schools nearly bottomed out. Scotlandville High in Baton Rouge went from about 200 test-takers to less than 30. St. Helena High School went from more than 70 test-takers to less than 10.

Twenty-seven high schools saw declines in both the number of test-takers and the number of students who passed.

East Ascension High in Gonzales is the most dramatic example. Almost 300 fewer students took AP exams last year and almost 40 fewer students passed. Similarly, Donaldsonville High School, also in Ascension Parish, dropped in both areas, though only a small slice of its students were enrolled in AP courses.

The other two high schools in Ascension, Dutchtown and St. Amant high schools, said big drops in test-takers, but were still able to produce more passing scores. Despite 136 fewer test-takers, Dutchtown was still second in the state, behind Baton Rouge Magnet High, on this measure.

A common thread among many of the high schools with the most active AP programs is they have received or are continuing to receive grant money from the Dallas-based nonprofit, the National Math and Science Initiative. Primary funding for the NMSI initiative has been provided by ExxonMobil, which gave it $13 million in 2016.

NMSI, which began its College Readiness Program in 2007, touts big gains in passage rates on Advanced Placement exams for all students, particularly noting the gains made by female, Hispanic and African-American students. The initiative offers a variety of help for participating schools: a summer training institute, mentors for teachers new to AP, three Saturday help sessions for students at participating schools, and extra money for schools to buy additional AP instructional materials.

Some have worried that high schools would fall back to where they were once the grant money ended.

However, Andrea O’Konski, chief of accountability, assessment and evaluation for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, said she's seen NMSI-backed schools continue to build on their previous progress.

“What’s ended up happening is the momentum is just there, and it becomes part of the culture of the school,” O’Konski said.