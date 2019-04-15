The latest bid to oust state Superintendent of Education John White has failed.
The First Circuit Court of Appeal upheld a lower court ruling that rejected the attempt on the grounds that critics of the superintendent do not have legal standing to bring the action.
That 2018 decision, by former 19th Judicial District Court Judge Todd Hernandez, said only the governor, a district attorney or the the president of the state Senate, and a few others, can initiate the effort.
State Sen. John Milkovich, D-Shreveport, served as attorney for the plaintiffs, as well as in an earlier court challenge aimed at White that also failed.
White, who is paid $275,000 per year, has been superintendent since 2012 and was named by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Critics contend that, since BESE underwent election-related changes in 2015, White should have been re-appointed or faced a new round of confirmation hearings by the state Senate.
The failure to do so, they argue, means the office of superintendent should have been declared vacant effective June, 2017.
But the Court of Appeal, in an eight-page ruling issued last Friday, said that since the plaintiffs in the latest action failed to meet requirements spelled out in state law they cannot bring the action.
White is operating on a month-to-month contract.
Backers lack the two-thirds majority needed for a contract extension.