The East Baton Rouge Parish school system is parting ways with the private company that has maintained its school buildings for 23 years and is going instead with a Knoxville-based competitor.
HES Facilities has been tapped to take over managing the school district’s nearly 100 facilities on July 1, edging out rival ABM Industry Group, which tried to outdo HES by steering more business to minority-and-women-owned businesses.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday voted 5-3, with the vote breaking down along racial line, to hire HES:
For: Board members Mark Bellue, Connie Bernard, Jill Dyason, Mike Gaudet and David Tatman.
Against: Board member Dawn Collins, Lanus and Evelyn Ware-Jackson.
Board member Tramelle Howard was absent.
No board members suggested keeping the company that has held this contract since 1999: Philadelphia-based Aramark.
HES now heads into negotiations with the school system for a five-year contract of its own. In its proposal, HES said it could do the work for $22.3 million for 2022-23, but did not estimate its price for the other four years of the contract as its competitors did.
Aramark currently receives $22.4 million a year to maintain facilities for the school system, the second-largest traditional school district in Louisiana.
HES will assume control of 95 properties covering more than 1,300 acres and 6.2 million square feet of indoor space.
The school system sought proposals in July. Six large national companies submitted proposals in early November. Then a five-member in-house committee interviewed and scored all the applicants. HES earned 486.5 points out of a possible 500, followed closely by Houston-based ABM, which earned 485 points. Aramark came in fourth place with 473 points.
Citing its top score, Superintendent Sito Narcisse recommended HES.
Aramark’s Achilles heel through the years has been nighttime cleaning. It’s a duty the company has handed off to a succession of low-paying subcontractors, and it’s often cited as a problem in employee surveys.
Complaints from teachers walking into dirty classrooms reached a fever pitch in early fall 2020, when schools reopened for in-person instruction for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic amid heightened concern about contracting COVID from un-sanitized surfaces. That helped provoke an employee sickout by a local teacher union that led a handful of schools to close for the day.
Aramark was discussed only in the past tense Thursday and now company representatives addressed the board.
Without mentioning Aramark by name, board member Jill Dyason made clear she's not happy with the status quo.
“I don’t think we’d be here tonight if we felt like our current situation was where it needed to be,” Dyason said.
She said she expects more in the future: "I’m looking for no excuses, I’m looking for accountability and I’m looking for high standards.”
HES has 150 clients in K-12 and in higher education, while ABM has about 450 clients in those spheres. Both companies currently serve public schools in Nashville, where Narcisse served as a top administrator from 2016 to 2019, though HES came on board after Narcisse left that district.
All but one of the six companies were close on cost. ABM’s first-year price of $21.9 million was $443,000 less than HES, but $348,000 more than the lowest price submitted. At the same time, AMB had the lowest estimated price overall if measured over a five-year period.
Adam Miles, HES’ vice president for business development, defended his company’s decision not to make a 5-year cost projection given inflation and other factors.
"I think it would be very unrealistic to give you a hard number for 2027," Miles said.
Larry Williams, the school system’s director of purchasing, says that multi-year projections are dubious.
"We dismissed cost projections entirely,” Williams. “In the current environment it is futile what this service is going to cost this year, much less next year or the year after that."
In any case, the final price won’t be determined until contract negotiations. When Aramark last renewed in 2017, it reduced its annual price $2.9 million during the negotiations then.
A lot of the discussion Thursday focused on the vendors and how much work will go to minority-and-women owned businesses. For this contract, East Baton Rouge Parish increased its target from from 20% to 50% but ABM and vendor SodexoMagic of Los Angeles upped that to 65% and 66% respectively.
Another issue was how much the companies would pay their employees.
Miles with HES said that custodians working for subcontractors would make about $14 an hour. HES benchmarks its salary for those jobs to those paid by Chick-Fil-A, he said.
"What I can tell you is no one coming on board with us is going to be taking a pay cut,” Miles said.
The shift from public to private management of public school facilities in Baton Rouge began in 1999 when then Superintendent Gary Mathews hired ServiceMaster to oversee school facilities. Mathews, though, retained school employees to actually do the custodial, maintenance, grounds-keeping and other work. Aramark purchased ServiceMaster in 2001.
In 2004, Mathews’ successor, Clayton Wilcox, went the next step and persuaded the School Board to hire Aramark to take over the whole department. The privatization saved the school system millions of dollars annually, but many employees lost their jobs. It was so controversial that Wilcox received at least one death threat and temporarily was protected with 24-hour security.
In other action, the School Board agreed to spend as much as $700,000 to demolish the 264-year-old vacant campus of Jefferson Terrace Elementary at 9902 Cal Road. It has sat empty since spring 2020. That August the school relocated three blocks away to 5601 Upton Drive in a new $32.9 million facility. It was expanded to add middle school grades and redubbed Jefferson Terrace Academy.
The demolition will be bid out right away with the goal of starting demolition in May and finishing by September. The demolition will also include asbestos abatement.