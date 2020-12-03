Twenty-one individuals, including the current interim superintendent, have applied to become the next leader of Baton Rouge public schools.

Other notable applicants include the acting superintendent in Baker, a former superintendent in Assumption Parish, a deputy superintendent of Kansas City public schools, and the leader of secondary schools for Washington, D.C., public schools.

It’s the second search in a year for someone to fill this key position leading the state’s second largest traditional school system, home to more than 40,000 students. Only one of the five top candidates from that earlier search, current Interim Superintendent Adam Smith, have applied again.

The names of the applicants were released Thursday afternoon in compliance with a public records request submitted by The Advocate. They are to be formally presented to the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board when it meets at 5 p.m. Thursday. The application period was from mid-October through Nov. 20.

The School Board was compelled to hunt again for its top leader after Leslie Brown resigned after just two months on the job. The 62-year-old Brown, a veteran educator from south Florida, replaced outgoing Superintendent Warren Drake on Aug. 3. Brown went on emergency medical leave on Sept. 21 for an undisclosed illness. Sixteen days later, she turned in her resignation.

+3 Adam Smith named interim superintendent while Baton Rouge schools look for permanent leader After nearly five hours of debate, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday voted unanimously to promote top administrator Adam Sm…

Smith took over as interim superintendent on Oct. 15. The board that night narrowly rejected moves to limit the search to just the No. 2 applicant from last time, Nakia Towns, a top administrator in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Towns did not apply again. Neither did top applicants Quentina Timoll and Marshall Tuck. A former assistant superintendent in East Baton Rouge, Timoll has since taken a job as chief of staff for the Louisiana Department of Education. Tuck is a former president of the southern California-based charter school group Green Dot Schools, but he made his name as a former head of a nonprofit that took over 10 low performing Los Angeles schools. Tuck also tried to make the leap into politics, running twice for California state superintendent of public instruction, but fell short both times.

Another prominent candidate from last time who opted not to try again is Baton Rouge Metro Councilman LaMont Cole. Cole’s day job is as chief academic officer of CSAL Inc., short for Community School for Apprenticeship Learning School District. Before joining CSAL, which operates four charter schools in Baton Rouge, Cole was the principal of Capitol and Park Forest middle schools.

Austin, Texas-based search firm JG Consulting has returned to lead the new search. It is honoring a clause in its original contract saying it would conduct a second, free search if the person hired left “for any reason” within two years of being hired.

Applicants for next East Baton Rouge Parish school leader include local admins, councilman, more Update 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22: The field shrunk from 24 to 23 after candidate Anthony Pack withdrew his name from consideration to be th…

In its first search, JG Consulting gave the School Board the names and résumés of 24 applicants — one immediately withdrew. For the new search, JG reused the same ad and job description used in the previous search.

The School Board plans to decide Dec. 17 which applicants it will bring back for interviews in early January.

Whoever lands the job arrives as the school system wrestles with an ongoing coronavirus outbreak and faces likely budget cuts thanks to the economic consequences of that pandemic.

Angela L. Domingue took over as acting superintendent of Baker City schools, just north of Baton Rouge, in October after the unexpected resignation of longtime superintendent Herman Brister Sr. She had spent the five previous years as assistant superintendent in Baker.

Baker, which has about 1,300 students, is starting its own search for a new superintendent. Except for two years as an associate superintendent at a school district in Maryland, Domingue spent the bulk of her East Baton Rouge Parish school system, serving as an assistant principal, principal and as a high-level Central Office administrator.

Assumption Parish School Board votes in close count to not renew superintendent's contract The Assumption Parish School Board on Wednesday voted 5-4 to not renew the contract of its school superintendent despite pleas from the four d…

Another applicant, Jeremy Couvillion is someone who spent his career in the parish school system before heading elsewhere. For two years, ending this past summer, he served as superintendent of schools in nearby Assumption Parish, which has about 3,300 students. Prior to that he spent almost nine years at Westdale Middle School, first as assistant principal and then four years as principal.

Marla Sheppard has spent the past three years as deputy superintendent of Kansas City Public schools, which has more than 14,000 students. The bulk of her career though has been in the Houston area. She spent four years as assistant superintendent in Fort Bend Independent School District in Sugar Land, Texas. She also served as the principal of a middle school and then a high school in Houston, both cases hired to “turn around” those low performing schools.

Sito Narcisse has spent the past 17 months as chief of secondary schools in the public school district in Washington. D.C, which has about 52,000 students. Prior to that, he served as chief of staff for Nashville, Tennessee, public school, which have 85,000 students, as well as four year as associate superintendent in Prince George’s County, Maryland Public Schools, which has almost 130,000 students.

Another notable candidate is Elizabeth Swinford. She worked as associate superintendent for human resources for East Baton Rouge Parish from 2003 to 2010. She then spent two years as superintendent of schools in Vicksburg, Mississippi, which has about 8,000 students, and then two years as superintendent in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, which has about 18,000 students. She was interviewed in 2019 for Livingston Parish school superintendent, as was another applicant Michael Robinson, but didn't get it. Swinford currently works as a biology teacher in Baton Rouge.

Adam Smith is the local favorite for the job. A 24-year veteran of the school system, Smith has risen through the ranks and is well-liked. He spent six years in the classroom before moving to administration. He served as principal of Park Forest Middle School from 2005 to 2008 before moving to Central Office where he's worked ever since.

Smith has been called up repeatedly to stabilize schools in turmoil, including serving temporarily as principal of Glen Oaks and Scotlandville high schools. He has spent most of his career in middle schools, but former Superintendent Drake, who retired in July, put him over elementary schools a couple of years ago.

+3 East Baton Rouge Schools have another interim superintendent. How will they pick the next leader? Just four months after finishing one search, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is starting a second one, hunting yet again for someone …

Here are the 21 applicants:

Stuart Albaugh, principal of Adelphoi Education Inc. in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Keith Brown, superintendent of Taylor Independent School District in Taylor, Texas.

Jeremy Couvillion, former superintendent for Assumption Parish schools and sales executive for Little Rock, Arkansas-based Educational Benefits.

Khaleel Desaque, director of school improvement for the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Eric Dillie, superintendent for Key Educational Group in Dublin, California.

Angela Lee Domingue, acting superintendent for City of Baker public school in Baker.

Tawana Grover, superintendent of Grand Island Public Schools in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Monica Henson, interim superintendent for New Hampshire School Administrative Unit #44 in Northwood, New Hampshire.

Jesse Jackson, superintendent of Lake Wales Charter Schools in Lake Wales, Florida.

Arleen Kennedy, superintendent of Balsz School District #31 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Kristi Mickelson, former superintendent for Mullin Independent School District in Mullin, Texas.

Paul Millier, chief executive officer and principal of Green Tech High Charter School in Albany, New York.

Sito Narcisse, chief of secondary schools for District of Columbia Public Schools in Washington, D.C.

Michael Robinson, senior associate with Jonesboro, Ga.-based BRP Associates and former superintendent of the Pine Bluff School District in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Marla Sheppard, deputy superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools in Kansas City, Maryland.

Adam Smith, interim superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system.

Myron Spencer, former principal for Opelousas High School.

Elizabeth Swinford, biology teacher in Baton Rouge and a former schools superintendent in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

George Umholtz, chief of secondary education for Everman Independent School District in Everman, Texas.

Joy Wilson, executive director of teaching & learning for Royal Independent School District in Pattison, Texas.

Tracy Wright, chief executive officer for Paul Public Charter School in Washington, D.C.