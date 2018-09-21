It was another Friday morning for Doyle High School teacher Matthew Stumpf until he received an emergency page that thrust him out of his classroom and in to his firefighting uniform.

An 18-wheeler had slammed into the back of a school bus and burst into flames on Florida Boulevard near Satsuma. The bus driver was doing her morning pick-ups around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 14 and was carrying three of Stumpf's potentially future students.

Stumpf, a volunteer firefighter with Fire District 6, rushed into action. He found an administrator to watch his classroom and headed to the scene, where he helped extinguish the blaze that engulfed the truck.

“When you hear that a school bus is involved, it’s scary," Stumpf said in a press release from the school system. "I knew I had to respond to do what I could for the kids.”

The actions of responders like Stumpf stopped the fire from spreading to the truck's fuel tank or the school bus. The bus driver and Doyle Elementary School students were safe, though one student was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

Not only does Stumpf, a former High School Teacher of the Year, volunteer as a firefighter outside of the classroom, but he teaches emergency medical response and sports medicine classes at the high school.

“My students will want to learn from this real-life example, and I will have the joy of sharing what I do in a meaningful way. It’s why I do what I do,” Stumpf said.

