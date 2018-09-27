Before McKinley High student Digby Stridiron Jr. asked candidates for East Baton Rouge Parish School Board what they would do about teacher shortages, he told a story.
Stridiron, now a junior, recalled during a forum Thursday how in ninth grade he had a class with no permanent teacher; the second semester was all substitutes. He and other students asked in vain for the school to find someone to teach them.
“I felt helpless,” he said. “We were so near to testing and there was nothing we could do.”
Six School Board candidates answered that question as well as others posed by students in McKinley High’s Humanities Amped program as well as by chapter leaders of two main teachers unions, the Association of Educators and the Federation of Teachers. They gathered before an audience of about 50 people in the McKinley High School auditorium.
The six candidates are seeking seats for Districts 3, 5 and 7, which are among six School Board seats voters are set to decide on Nov. 6.
Kenyetta Nelson-Smith, who is seeking a third term to represent District 3, answered Stridiron by talking about the need to improve teacher pay. She noted how the School Board in June added millions of dollars to salaries to restore money lost to employee pay freezes in the past and she said she thinks that will help.
“We changed the pay schedule into something that our employees can get behind and understand,” said Nelson-Smith.
Her District 3 challenger, Tramelle Howard, an educator who works with the nonprofit group City Year, blamed the lack of equitable classroom resources in many schools for teacher turnover, saying the educators “are not happy in the classroom and … they are leaving in droves.”
Howard also said the school system needs to focus on recruiting committed teachers, noting there are too many teachers now “who are just there for a paycheck.”
District 5 challenger Cliff Lewis, a parent liaison and coach at Mentorship Academy, a downtown Baton Rouge charter school, disputed that characterization.
“No one teaches to get rich," Lewis said. “They teach because they have a concern about the generation coming up behind them.”
Lewis pressed for better pay and for hiring teachers who can touch students.
Evelyn Ware-Jackson, who is seeking a third term representing District 5, said educators need to be freed of the distractions that take them away from focusing on the classroom.
“To keep them, we have to treat them a lot better,” she said.
Ware-Jackson said she’s in favor of an employee pay raise, but doing so given the school system’s large budget deficit will require tough choices, including possible layoffs.
“It’s going to take some real creativity and some cuts,” she said.
In the District 7 race, Tania Nyman, a parent activist, spoke repeatedly about how charter schools are draining tens of millions of dollars from traditional public schools. Nyman said charters, which are public schools run under separate contracts, are part of a wave of privatization efforts that remove the say of voters in local public education.
“If we want to attract teachers, we have to protect our traditional public school system,” Nyman said.
District 7 incumbent Mike Gaudet said he’s been focusing on teacher vacancies since he first joined the board in January 2017. He noted that at every board meeting, at his insistence, there’s now a report on the number of vacancies. A recent report that found there were 90 vacancies after the first month of school was unacceptable, he said, and the school system needs to prepare better to be fully staffed when school starts.
“Those children can’t make up that first month without a teacher in the classroom,” Gaudet said.
Angela Rheems Brown, president the East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers, asked the candidates if they would support teachers being able to bargain collectively for their wages and work rules. Four said yes: Howard, Lewis, Nelson-Smith and Nyman.
Lewis said he used to be a professional football player and lost a lot money in the 1982 player strike but he said it was worth it. “That strike in 1982 was the catalyst for what you see now in professional football in terms of salary,” Lewis said.
Nyman said her dad was a teacher who participated in a 1979 teacher strike.
“My dad walked the line in ‘79,” Nyman said. “Anyone here know what I’m talking about?”
Ware-Jackson said the “jury is still out with her” on collective bargaining, saying she’s had bad and good experiences in the past dealing with unions.
Gaudet, the lone Republican on a stage with five Democrats, was the only one who said he was against collective bargaining.
“I do think educators in this district need a voice, but that voice needs to be balanced with the voices of the taxpayers and the students,” Gaudet said.