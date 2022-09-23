School officials are rejecting complaints from students who attended the controversial “Day of Hope” senior field trip who claim the event was more of a religious activity than the college and career fair it was billed as.
“The ‘Day of Hope’ was not a religious event. Any components of prayer were spontaneous and student-initiated,” said Letrece Griffin, chief of communications for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system.
Colton Bryant is a senior at Woodlawn High who has spoken out publicly about Tuesday’s event, which was held at Living Faith Christian Center in Baton Rouge. Bryant said that adults, not students, prompted the religious moments that occurred during the day.
“It was not student initiated,” Bryant said. “(Adults) sang to them, (adults) were praying.”
“There was no student-led prayer,” recalled Alexis Budyach, another student who spoken out publicly about the Day of Hope event. “In fact, an adult went on stage and read a Bible verse at the beginning.”
More than 2,100 students from Baton Rouge high schools were excused from classes Tuesday for the event. Since then, many parents and students have criticized the event on social media, saying students had been misled into participating in what they considered a religious event.
The Day of Hope was sponsored by 29:11 Mentoring Families, a local nonprofit. The 29:11 group has sponsored similar events for years, but Tuesday’s event was larger than those in the past.
Founder Tremaine Sterling said in an interview with local TV station Fox44/NBC 33 that this year’s event is the first where the organization "has a real partnership with the school system.”
That partnership was forged officially on July 22 as part of a one-page memorandum of understanding that the school system released Friday at the request of The Advocate. The agreement was signed by Sterling, listed as executive director of the "29:11 Academy," and Supt. Sito Narcisse.
As part of the agreement, the school system committed to spending $9,800 to help underwrite the costs of the “Day Of Hope Student Conference & College Fair” as well as to bus students to and from the event.
The Advocate has also requested but has yet to receive an estimate of how much bus transportation to and from the event cost taxpayers.
Griffin blamed late school buses for complaints that female and male students were treated much differently Tuesday. Specifically, female students listened to three speakers who spoke about personal experiences with being a virgin during college, sexual assault and suicide. Male students, however, mostly played games.
Griffin said late buses meant the session for males was “drastically reduced.” Even so, Griffin said that session still managed to touch such topics as "being responsible, making healthy choices, and the importance of camaraderie."
Griffin denied reports of bullying of transgender students — “we have not been made aware of any incidents of bullying" — and said that, while students were separated by gender Tuesday, “it was not by force.”
“Students who expressed not identifying as a certain group were advised to attend whichever session they felt most comfortable with attending,” she said.
“Not at any point was it expressed that we were able to go with the group that we best identified with,” countered Budyach, who identifies as nonbinary.
Leilani Judson, also a senior at Baton Rouge Magnet High, shares some of the concerns expressed by Bryant and Budyach. But she feels like their critiques unfairly “nitpick” some of what the speakers said, putting them in the worst light and not making clear valuable things they said.
“The program did have a lot of flaws but it had some good things to it too,” Judson said.
The 29:11 in the name of the nonprofit group that organized the event is a reference to a biblical verse in the Book of Jeremiah. The homepage of its website shows a picture of a past event with young people on stage with up-raised hands with the word “Jesus!” displayed on a big screen.
While pictures and video that have emerged from Tuesday’s event have not been so overtly religious, students and adults who attended said adults leading the event invoked “God” and “Jesus” several times during the day.
Judson said she was not bothered that the event was occurring in a church, but she faulted the organizers for openly praying at points, feeling that’s inappropriate for an event involving public schoolchildren. For instance, near the end she recalls Sterling led a prayer for the students who were left, saying they could leave if they were “uncomfortable.”
“You should have been doing that to begin with,” Judson argued.
In a Facebook post afterwards, Henry and Kierra Harris, who provided music for the Day of Hope, described Tuesday as a transformative religious experience.
“To watch students come in from ALL over the city, some full of expectation and others extremely reluctant, go from that current state to true life change in the presence of Jesus is what we live and breathe for!” they wrote.