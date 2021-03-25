The LSU chapter of Kappa Sigma has been suspended by the university over allegations that the fraternity served alcohol to minors, disregarded COVID-19 restrictions and hazed its pledges.
Kappa Sigma was placed on interim suspension Jan. 15 due to multiple violations of the LSU Code of Student Conduct. That included hosting an off campus party at a member's house that an estimated 300 people attended last fall and the "alcohol medical transport of a student" from a party thrown with chapter funds during the fall's rush week, according to a letter sent Wednesday to the fraternity by Jonathan Sanders, associate dean for student advocacy and accountability.
The letter includes allegations of three other events that violated COVID-19 protocol, two allegations of hazing and a party in the fall where alcohol was made available to underage students.
The fraternity was initially suspended in January for three allegations from the fall semester, the underage drinking and two violations of COVID-19 protocol. But the university learned of four other violations of the code as the fraternity was "drafting the enhancement plan to address the above concerns," the letter says.
The new allegations from the fall include a three-day event in Houston that violated COVID-19 protocols, sleep deprivation of pledges, an unapproved party where pledges served as bartenders and an off-campus party that 300 people attended.
The chapter has a hearing scheduled with a Student Advocacy & Accountability officer on April 8 over the allegations, according to the letter.
Mitchell Wilson, executive director of Kappa Sigma's national organization, said in a statement Thursday that Kappa Sigma has received notice of the hearing and declined to comment while the organization reviews the allegations.
LSU's Kappa Sigma chapter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In September, LSU Police began investigating Kappa Sigma for allegations of hazing between active members of the chapter and two pledges, according to a police report.
A 2019 investigative story by The Advocate that looked at complaints against LSU fraternities for the years 2016-2019 found that there were seven complaints against Kappa Sigma during that time period.
LSU fraternities have been under scrutiny after hazing-related deaths.
Max Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia, had been a student at LSU for just a month in 2017 when he died of alcohol poisoning and aspiration the morning after a hazing ritual at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house.
Gruver's death resulted in the arrest of 10 current or former LSU students and the banning of Phi Delta Theta from LSU's campus until at least 2033.
LSU police also arrested a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity in November on counts of felony and misdemeanor criminal hazing, along with failure to seek assistance, after an October fraternity party led to a freshman being hospitalized with severe alcohol poisoning. Phi Kappa Psi has been suspended pending an investigation.
More broadly, LSU's Title IX policies have been under fire following the release of a report from law firm Husch Blackwell earlier this month that detailed a "failure of leadership" at the university over the mishandling of allegations of sexual assault and dating violence. Former LSU football coach Les Miles departed from his post heading the University of Kansas' football team, Kansas Athletic Director Jeff long stepped down and former LSU president F. King Alexander resigned from his position of president at Oregon State University following the report's release.
LSU Interim President Tom Galligan said he would enact policy changes in response to the report and bolster the university's Title IX office.