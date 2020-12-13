A proposal to move a small Baton Rouge alternative school for pupils with disciplinary problems from its current dilapidated campus to another dilapidated campus 2 miles away has renewed a debate about the sometimes shabby treatment of such schools and their troubled students.

If approved, EBR Readiness Superintendent’s Academy would leave the former Banks Elementary. Over the Christmas break, it would move 2 miles east to the former Glen Oaks Middle School. Neither campus is in good condition — both have been recommended for demolition — but the old Glen Oaks Middle campus is deemed to be in better shape than Banks.

Some members of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, however, are balking at the idea.

“It’s wrong. It’s wrong!” board member Dawn Collins declared, consumed with emotion, during a Dec. 3 debate. “I don’t agree with the use of the (Glen Oaks) building at all. Tear it down. Find somewhere better!”

Collins expressed anger that EBR Readiness has “slipped through the cracks” and been forced to stay at Banks for the past four years. She also said EBR Readiness’ predicament is indicative of a larger problem in the district.

“We are (not) treating children who are in alternative programs with just some basic damn respect,” Collins said.

Adam Smith, interim superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, agreed Banks is in “deplorable” condition. He said that the principal of EBR Readiness, Sherwanda Johnson, wants out immediately and Smith agrees with her. But there’s only a few vacant buildings in the school system and all of them require money to make them suitable for students. Of those, Glen Oaks Middle is in the best shape, though, not necessarily in good shape, Smith said.

“There are some parts of the campus that are not in good condition. I will admit that,” Smith said.

The board plans to debate the idea again when it meets Thursday.

Donna Sedevie, a longtime teacher at EBR Readiness, going back to when it was known as Valley Park Alternative School, said her concerns about the Banks campus grew with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and the prospect of teaching students in person when EBR Readiness reopened this fall.

So far, she said, it hasn’t been too bad because the lower than normal numbers of students — only about 20 in-person at present — but she worries about the future when numbers increase again. Moving to Glen Oaks Middle, while not ideal, is better than the status quo, she said.

“I do understand and agree that it is shameful how the alternative students have been treated as less than because they don’t get treated like the regular students, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn't improve things right now,” Sedevie said.

Sedevie said Banks, which is located at 2401 72nd Ave. in the Scotlandville area, has a lot of problems.

“When you look outside, it’s just depressing. There is a lot of grime and paint erosion. It’s gross,” Sedevie said. “It’s not a happy place for kids from bad circumstances. They need all the help they can get.”

The Glen Oaks Middle campus has several advantages over Banks, Sedevie said, including a bigger campus, a gym, athletic facilities, plus a better setup in general.

“It’s indoors,” she said. “It’s better when you open your door to a hallway than when you open your door to the outdoors.”

If approved, the school system plans to spend at least $80,000 right away at Glen Oaks Middle. Also under consideration is spending an additional $450,000 down the road to improve the heating and air-conditioning system, plus another $156,000 to improve technology at the school. By contrast, improving the Banks campus could cost more than $1.8 million.

Board member Dadrius Lanus, who represents the Glen Oaks area, has emerged as one of the biggest opponents of the proposal, at least as it is now. Lanus was a student at Glen Oaks Middle and a few years ago taught there as a teacher for one of three charter schools operating on the campus at the time.

This past week, Lanus led tours for fellow board members and local media through the Glen Oaks Middle to show the bad shape it’s in. While Lanus was giving tours, Facilities Director Larry Munson was giving his own tours to board members; Munson has pushed hard for board members to agree to the move.

And as these dueling tours were underway, workers with Aramark and hired subcontractors were working hard to clean up the 5300 Monarch Ave. campus. They were spraying cleansers on grimy walls, carting off trash, replacing broken windows, filling potholes and trimming trees. Munson said that some of the work was necessary because the school is a voting site and was recently vandalized.

In his tour, Lanus contrasted newly cleaned rooms with pictures he took of the same rooms a few days earlier showing their previous poor condition. In one room, the carpets were recently shampooed. Lanus said before they were drenched because of a leaky air conditioning unit.

“If you would have come here then, you would have smelled the water in here,” Lanus said.

And in several spots, including in the old auditorium, cosmetic repairs are insufficient, he said. For instance, in the hallways of one building, the drop ceiling tiles are white and look to have been replaced recently, but in an adjacent classroom they remain stained.

“All under this roof is mold infestation,” Lanus said, pointing upwards at the ceiling.

Lanus said he worries that if the board approves the move as is, EBR Readiness will stay at Glen Oaks for the foreseeable future and the school will soon fall apart again.

“You see all these people over here. There is a lot of money going into this school right now,” Lanus said. “So we’re going to do all of this for just six months? That’s not true and I don’t buy it.”

Lanus said he might be open to a longer term move to Glen Oaks Middle if the school system agrees to a significant long-term investment in the facility. Last year, school officials estimated that a full renovation of the facility would cost about $14.4 million.

“We have to come together as a board and say, what do we want to use this facility for,” Lanus said.

In any case, it’s long overdue for the school system to treat these students better, he said.

“Why is it every time we talk about alternative schools and alternative students we put them inside of schools that look like these?” Lanus asked.