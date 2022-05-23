The Louisiana Department of Education may have violated state rules when it paid $486,050 for two emergency contracts without first obtaining approval from the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, according to an audit released Monday morning.

One of the contracts went to a firm led by a former top official of the East Baton Rouge Parish school district.

The audit stems from a request by BESE last November.

State education leaders request probe of education contracts; Brumley demands evidence Louisiana's top school board Thursday asked Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack to investigate emergency contracts issued by the state Depa…

The report says the Louisiana Administrative Code requires approval by BESE for professional and consulting services contracts of more than $50,000.

"By paying contractors for professional and consulting services prior to obtaining BESE's approval DOE (Department of Education) may have violated a provision of the Louisiana Administrative Code," auditors wrote.

The report said the department made a payment to Postlethwaite & Netterville for $426,050 on May 21, 2021.

The state board did not approve the agreement until June 16.

The other payment went to Invicta Consulting LLC, whose chief executive officer is Sharmayne Rutledge, who at the time had recently resigned as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at the East Baton Rouge Parish school district.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The report said department officials paid $60,000 on Nov. 9, 2021 and that BESE has still not approved the agreement.

In their written responses, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and BESE President Jim Garvey said they will act to change the rules governing contracts.

But Brumley said the department followed procedures used by previous administrations.

+2 BESE president turns down bid by state education chief for contract documents The president of the state school board Friday rebuffed a demand by state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley to provide him with evidenc…

"We continued this established practice throughout the pandemic while always disclosing these emergency contracts at subsequent board meetings," he wrote.

"In fact, for nearly two years not a single member of the state board questioned this standard practice or asked LDOE to alter its standard practice."

Brumley also said he was pleased that the audit found no evidence of misappropriation of funds.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.