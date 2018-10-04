An East Baton Rouge School bus driver is on leave after she was videotaped swearing and cussing at students who were being taken to an alternative school in Baton Rouge, said a school system spokeswoman.
The video, which was obtained by WBRZ, was taken by a driver who pulled up next to Bus 2195 at a stop light at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Airline Highway Wednesday morning. In the video, which lasts 28 seconds, that driver could hear the bus driver cussing and could see that she was visibly upset.
Taylor Gast, the spokeswoman for the school system, said that the bus driver has been suspended with pay while the school system investigates.
Gast said the bus was headed to Northdale Superintendent's Academy, an alternative school for high school students located at 10755 Cletus Drive. The school school currently has 92 students in grades nine to 12.
Gast said Bus 2195 has an on-board camera but it was not working at the time. She said in a few days the Transportation Department is holding a previously scheduled customer service training session with its bus drivers.