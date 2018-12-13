At least three members of the Louisiana Board of Regents, and possibly five, are leaving and the panel has a new chairman.

The regents set higher education policies for 33 colleges and universities statewide as well as the LSU and Southern agricultural centers and the Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

Regents Richard Lipsey, of Baton Rouge; Ed Markel, of New Orleans and Darren Mire will see their terms expire on Dec. 31.

Neither Lipsey nor Markel asked for another term, and Mire has been named to another board.

Robert Levy, the outgoing chairman who lives in Dubach, and Sonia Perez, who lives in Baton Rouge, also face expiring terms but could be reappointed.

Earlier this year Levy oversaw the selection of Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed, who previously served as executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education.

Reed was named for the job on April 17.

The new chairman of the regents is Marty Chabert, who lives in Chauvin.

The new vice-chairman is Collis Temple III, of Baton Rouge. Blake David, who lives in Lafayette, will serve as secretary.

The board of regents includes 15 members and a student member.