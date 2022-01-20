Some Baton Rouge-area schools have started to announce closures or schedule changes due to wintry weather predicted for the region overnight.
East Baton Rouge Parish
- Louisiana School for the Deaf and the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired are closing early Thursday at 2 p.m., sending kids home and shifting to virtual instruction on Friday.
- Most Blessed Sacrament School is shifting to virtual instruction Friday.
- Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School is shifting to virtual instruction Friday.
- Zachary public schools are shifting to virtual instruction Friday.
Iberville Parish
- Iberville Parish public schools have canceled after school activities, starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and are shifting to virtual instruction Friday.
- St. John Interparochial School is shifting to virtual instruction Friday.
Pointe Coupee Parish
- Pointe Coupee Parish public schools are closing Friday.
- False River Academy is closing Friday.
St. Helena Parish
Tangipahoa Parish
This list will be updated as more announcements are made.
Forecasters say a cold front will sweep through the area Thursday night into Friday morning, potentially bringing freezing rain and sleet. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the low 30s, rise into the about 40s Friday afternoon, then plunge below 30 on Friday and Saturday nights.
Local officials urged people to be alert for potential ice on roads, especially bridges.