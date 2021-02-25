desk stock file photo school

Eight educators have applied to become the next superintendent of Baker City Schools, including the current interim superintendent.

The names were released Thursday. Their applications and accompanying information, which are being processed by the school district are set to be released Friday. The Baker School Board plans to consider the applicants for the first time when it meets Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Here are the applicants:

  • Curt Green, an education consultant from Atlanta.
  • Terrance Hayes, former schools superintendent in McClean County in western Kentucky
  • Tamara Johnson, an executive director with the East Baton Parish School system.
  • Carlos Lee, assistant professor of professional practice in the LSU School of Education.
  • Calvin Nicholas, currently on leave with the Iberville Parish school system where he has been serving as principal of East Iberville Elementary and High School.
  • De'Ette Perry, interim superintendent City of Baker schools.
  • Timothy Scott, a dean of students with Wilkinson County Schools, Woodville, Mississippi.
  • Clifford Wallace, dean of instruction for Bryant & Stratton College in Cleveland, Ohio.

Green's name was inadverently left off the list of applicants released Thursday.

The application deadline was Feb. 12. Former Central School Superintendent Michael Faulk led up the search.

The suburban Baton Rouge school district began its search late last year not long after longtime Superintendent Herman Brister Sr. abruptly resigned. He was replaced through the end of December by his assistant superintendent Angela Domingue. The board decided to promote Perry, a longtime Baker school administrator, to interim superintendent and she took over in January.

