University of Louisiana System President Jim Henderson and Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne are being interviewed Monday for the top job at LSU.

The LSU Presidential Search Committee is interviewing on Monday and Tuesday the eight semi-finalists to become president of the LSU System President/Chancellor of the Baton Rouge campus.

Unlike the previous search, which led to the hiring of F. King Alexander in 2013, the LSU Presidential Search Committee has publicly named the candidates that interest them the most and are conducting the interviews in public, instead of keeping the whole process secret until the final choice, as was done last time.

For Zoom webinar information for each of the candidate interviews, please visit https://www.lsu.edu/president-search/candidates/index.php.

At least most of the interviews will be public, said Winston DeCuir, LSU executive counsel. A short part will be done behind closed doors to ensure privacy on some fo the candidates' personal matters.

The interviews are being held remotely via Zoom to ensure that candidates from Baton Rouge are questioned under the same conditions as candidates from other parts of the state and nation. Public comment is allowed those interested in making public comment should submit a request to president-search@lsu.edu by 8 a.m. Monday, April 26, and Tuesday, April 27, 2021 but must be presented

Search Committee Chair James Williams said each member of the panel are free to ask whatever questions they want. He does expect some queries about the sexual harassment issues the university is facing and how the candidate would handle the situation.

The Search Committee will meet Friday to vote on candidates to recommend to the LSU Board of Supervisors, who will decide what to do next and ultimately make the final decision.

Here’s the search committee’s schedule

Monday

9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.: Orientation

9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.: Laurence Alexander, J.D., Ph.D., Professor and Chancellor of University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Break

11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.: James (Jim) Henderson, D.M., System President and Chief Executive Officer of the University of Louisiana System

12:15 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Lunch

1:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.: Mary Ann Rankin, Ph.D., Professor, Former Senior Vice President and Provost, University of Maryland, College Park

2:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Break

2:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.: Jay Dardenne, J.D., Commissioner of Administration, State of Lousiana

Tuesday

9:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.: Kelvin Droegemeier, Ph.D., Former Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, U.S. Government

10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Break

10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.: Ronald (Ron) Clark, M.A., Major General & Chief of Staff, United States Indo-Pacific Command, Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii, United States Army

11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Lunch

12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.: Lt. Gen. (Ret) Jeffrey (Jeff) Talley, Ph.D., President & CEO of The P3i Group, LLC

1:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Break

2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.: Rustin M. Moore, DVM, Ph.D., Professor and Dean, College of Veterinary Medicine, The Ohio State University

3:15 p.m. – Until: Final Discussion