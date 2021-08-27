The state is spending nearly $1 million to re-engage students and their families after almost 17,000 children disappeared from public school rolls amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The contract to tackle the issue is held by the LSU Social Research and Evaluation Center.

The work is being financed with some of the $4 billion in federal aid that Louisiana is getting to respond to the pandemic, including summer school, tutoring and other steps aimed at addressing learning loss.

State officials announced earlier this year that public school enrollment for the 2020-21 school year fell by nearly 17,000 students – 2.3% of the total.

Why public school enrollment in Louisiana is down nearly 17,000 students Public school enrollment in Louisiana has dropped by 2.3% – nearly 17,000 students – during the coronavirus pandemic, state officials said Tuesday.

The drop may be even steeper since state Department of Education documents say enrollment totaled 693,150, which would represent a plunge of around 23,000 students.

The first snapshot of turnout is Oct. 1. The next one is Feb. 1.

Student enrollment helps determine how much state aid systems get from the state.

Department of Education officials declined comment.

A key part of the $966,000 contract is to locate students who left public schools last year and get them re-enrolled for the 2021-22 school year, which began a few weeks ago.

"What we want to do is prioritize school engagement," said Judith Rhodes, director of the center and a professor of research in the College of Human Sciences and Education.

Rhodes said a dozen community groups are working with school district officials and others to promote attendance through an alliance of sorts.

How many of the state's 69 districts are taking part is unclear.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

State superintendent lays out plan for academic recovery after drops in key test scores State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley announced Wednesday a three-prong, $132 million plan to recover learning loss highlighted by la…

Most of the children who disappeared from school rolls last year are the state's youngest learners.

Prekindergarten and kindergarten enrollment accounted for nearly half of the nearly 17,000-student drop-off.

The ranks of pre-K students fell by nearly 16% and kindergarten students by nearly 7%.

Doris Voitier, superintendent of the St. Bernard Parish School District, said enrollment among four-year-olds last year dropped by 20%, to about 400 children.

"People were keeping their younger ones home," Voitier said. "Other kids got other means of education."

She said turnout this school year among four-year-olds remains about 80 children below the previous mark.

Hollis Milton, superintendent of the West Feliciana Parish School District, said his system experienced a drop in enrollment last school year but it is now slightly ahead of the Feb. 1 count.

Summer school surge in Louisiana? Nearly 4 times the normal number of students enrolled Nearly 200,000 public school students turned out for summer school, up to four times the normal tally amid efforts to tackle learning loss tri…

West Baton Rouge Parish School District Superintendent Wes Watts said enrollment in his district is its highest ever.

The disappearance of students last year was part of a national trend.

The upheaval in southwest Louisiana from back-to-back hurricanes in 2020 also contributed to the drop in enrollment.

The state contract ends on Dec. 31 and a report is expected in January.