Ending a 14-month process that included controversy, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday approved new social studies standards for public school students.

The benchmarks are set to be in place for the 2023-24 school year, which will give teachers time to overhaul a curriculum that was supposed to be updated by 2017.

Jenna Chiasson, assistant superintendent for the Office of Teaching and Learning, said the aims of the new guidelines included more coherency, diversity of historical backgrounds, and public input.

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley repeatedly extended the public comment period, especially after critics charged last summer that the early drafts presented an overly negative view of Louisiana and the nation's history on race and other issues.

State Rep. Chuck Owen, R-Rosepine, one of a handful of state lawmakers who followed the issue closely, praised the final version.

Owen said the standards are balanced, whether they are describing The Oregon Trail or 1965 civil rights legislation.

"I know there is a lot of pressure," he told BESE. "I know there was a lot of effort behind this."

Rep. Kathy Edmonston, R-Gonzales, a former BESE member who attended the meeting, earlier had concerns on how the standards were shaping up but backed the final version.

BESE voted in December, 2020 to authorize the review.

Last September a steering committee voted 19-1 to endorse its version of the planned revisions, which then underwent more changes by Brumley and the state Department of Education.

Brumley, a former social studies teacher, defused some of the controversy when he said he did not want anything in the standards resembling critical race theory – the view that the legacy of White supremacy continues to play a major role in today's society.

BESE said earlier that the new benchmarks should balance disciplinary skills with content knowledge.

The board also wanted students to see a more coherent sequence of events and and for the standards to better integrate historical perspectives from a wide range of backgrounds.

Under the plan, kindergarten students will learn about life in their home, school and local community.

Second graders will study the geography of North America, Native American cultures and national symbols.

Third graders will learn the American story, including the Louisiana Purchase, the abolition of slavery and civil rights leaders.

Fifth graders will tackle the Medieval Period and high school students U.S. history from 1776-2008.

The current standards have been in effect since 2011.

Officials said teachers often have to rely on makeshift materials for instruction, which they said should soon be replaced by modern textbooks.