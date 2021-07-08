Within three days of taking over LSU, System President William F. Tate IV already is rearranging the top leadership at the state’s flagship.
Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie, who has been in charge of academics and curricula since 2018, was removed from position Thursday and will return to teaching at the College of Humanities & Social Services.
Haynie, who joined the Department of Political Science in 1990, studies judicial politics with special emphasis on comparative appellate court decision-making.
“Setting us on a new, strategic direction may sometimes require that we seek a fresh start in certain areas,” Tate wrote faculty and staff. “It is not meant to imply that things aren’t going well in those areas. In fact, there may be many positive things happening that we can and should continue to build on while also going in a different direction.”
When hired by LSU, Tate had been provost himself at the University of South Carolina, where he took the lead on academics and curriculum development as well as being second in command overseeing the 13 schools and colleges.
Prior to moving to South Carolina last year, Tate had spent 18 years at the elite Washington University in St. Louis becoming Dean of the Graduate School and executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs.
Tate says he has been spending most of time – before and after his official state at LSU – talking with faculty, staff, and the community. “I am also in the process of formulating a longer-term, strategic vision for LSU that will further position us to do great things,” he said.
Tate has said in an interview that his immediate goal is what he calls “scholarship first” efforts will include upgrades in research and focus on making some of LSU’s programs among the best in the nation, including engineering, environmental, coastal, and human health studies. He also wants to raise more money for scholarships and research.
Tate thanked Haynie for her work navigating “the challenges inherent in providing an outstanding student experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Vice Provost for Academic Programs and Support Services Matt Lee will take over as provost while LSU conducts a national search for the permanent leader of the academic community.