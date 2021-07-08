Dr.Stacia Haynie, LSU Interim Provost, speaks during a rededication ceremony Sunday of LSU's Memorial Oak Grove on the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI, Nov. 11, 1918. The original dedication, March 12, 1926, designated the Oak Grove as a Place of Remembrance to honor the 30 LSU men who died in the War. Thirty one oak trees were planted to honor the 30 men and one for the unknown soldier. soldier.