On the night of Sept. 20, a few hours after the controversial Day of Hope field trip had ended, an upset parent emailed East Baton Rouge Parish Supt. Sito Narcisse and other school officials with a range of complaints about the event her son, a senior at Baton Rouge Magnet High, had attended earlier that day.
“Truly, I am appalled and left with so many questions. How did this happen?” wrote parent Audrey Wascome. “Why was this not shut down once it became clear what was happening?”
Thirty-three minutes later, Narcisse responded.
“What you have shared below does not match the information we have received from other parents and students,” Narcisse said, suggesting they schedule a sit-down to discuss the matter further.
This exchange is part of a stack of records given late Thursday to Mary-Patricia Wray, who has a child in public school in Baton Rouge, pursuant to a public records request she filed the day after the event. Wray subsequently shared what she’d received with The Advocate.
Soon after the controversial field trip, Wray launched a website, www.dayofnope.com, to gather more information about the event from participants.
The Day of Hope, billed as a “College & Career Fair,” was sponsored by 29:11 Mentoring Families, a local nonprofit, and it attracted more than 2,100 students from high schools across Baton Rouge. The 29:11 group has sponsored similar events for years, but the Sept. 20 event was larger than those in the past.
The gap between Wascome’s understanding of what happened on Sept. 20 and how Narcisse appreciates the events of that day persists throughout the records that Wray received, even as more and more students and parents have come forward expressing concerns.
These students and parents claim they were misled into participating in what they say turned out to be a religious event. They also question the decision of the organizers to separate students by gender. Female students listened to three speakers who spoke about personal experiences with being a virgin during college, sexual assault and suicide. Male students, however, mostly played games.
The Advocate has spoken directly with several students who were there that day and who had varying concerns. Other news outlets have likewise quoted students with concerns. Other students have shared their concerns online, and yet more parents and teachers have come forward to share accounts they’ve heard from individuals who were there that day.
At the same time, many students have also taken to social media to say how much they enjoyed and valued the Day of Hope and to level criticism of their own at their upset peers.
Wascome’s email is one of 10 complaint emails that Wray received related to the Day of Hope. Most were from parents. One was from a student and two more were from national organizations that fight government-supported religious activity: Americans United for Separation of Church and State, and the Freedom From Religion Foundation.
This past Tuesday, a week after the event, school officials were still trying to contain the blaze. That night, the school district for the first time announced publicly that there might be reason for concern, acknowledging the complaints it had received.
“The school system is taking these community concerns seriously and conducting appropriate follow up,” according to the statement.
In an email sent about an hour before that statement was issued, Director of Communications Ben Lemoine expressed concern that the Day of Hope accusations are being passed along as certainties despite “thus far” being “based on anecdotal statements, mostly citing second-hand or unverified accounts.”
“To my knowledge, there has been no credible, undisputed evidence presented to us to prove what appears to be additional hearsay narratives or possibly misperceptions,” Lemoine wrote.
One area of dispute is the degree to which religion infused the event, including a prayer session held at the end, or “altar call,” which organizers have told school officials was student-initiated, but which some students attending viewed as adult-led.
“We have not located any documentation or evidence to support either account,” he wrote.
Lemoine expressed frustration that he’s “exhausted efforts” to obtain sufficient documentary proof from the organizers to certify their account of the events that day. He also noted that the district had not gone to the extent of seeking or recording “statements from student participants who may provide their own personal accounts, potentially different from the ones highlighted in the media.”
Reached Friday, Lemoine said “I still stand by everything I wrote on Tuesday.”
In his Sept. 20 email to Wascome, Narcisse said the first complaint he received about the Day of Hope came from Belinda Davis, a member of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. Davis is also the mother of a senior at Baton Rouge Magnet High, though her son did not attend the field trip.
She said she exchanged text messages with Narcisse that night — those messages were not included in the public records that Wray received — sharing what she was hearing. She said she has not communicated with Narcisse since, but did speak late this week with School Board member Mike Gaudet, who said the district has conducted an internal investigation but has not reached out to students. Davis suggested that the system conduct a student survey and that it hold a forum where students can speak out.
“I don’t know why we would have so many students at the event saying these things happened if they did not,” Davis said.
In an email response to an upset grandparent, Gaudet wrote that he did not attend the Day of Hope, but he has heard “very different accounts of that day's events.”
“I have learned the hard way that the media seldom gets the entire story,” Gaudet said. “However, the fact still remains that some students felt offended and that should not be.”