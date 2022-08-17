It was unusually cool in the Capitol High gym Wednesday night thanks to the recent addition of air-conditioning but the passions still ran warm as an audience of more than 100 people, most of them graduates, shared what they want to see in the future for this historic Baton Rouge school.
For most of the audience, the desired future looks a lot like the past.
"We want our school to come back to the community. We want our children and we want our history,” said Jacqueline Germany, a Capitol graduate.
Capitol High, which opened in 1950 and moved in 1960 to its current home at 1000 N. 23rd St., was taken over by the Louisiana Department of Education in 2008 and has changed management multiple times since. Next Tuesday, the department is presenting a plan to return the school to the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. A final vote is not planned until Oct. 11 at earliest.
Currently the school is being run by the Capitol Education Foundation, a nonprofit which has a few graduates as board members. It’s a locally based outgrowth of Friendship Schools, a Washington, D.C.-based charter group which ran the school from 2014 to 2019. The high school currently educates about 370 students from across East Baton Rouge Parish.
“You all talk about the community,” said Jeremiah Morgan, a senior at Capitol High. “The community don’t go to school here.”
He said what the high school needs to thrive is not new management, but support.
"Don’t change the school,” he said. “Put money into it.”
Brandon Brown, a 2009 graduate, later addressed Morgan, telling him he can relate to what he’s saying, but said the current school is missing out by not being connected to the parish school system. Brown recalled his senior year when Capitol was taken over and operated as a charter school run by Edison Schools.
"They were great people,” Brown said. “They gave us everything we asked for, but they couldn’t get the education piece right."
Brown, who is now vice president of the Capitol High Alumni Association, said returning to the parish school system would give residents a real say in the school unlike what happens in charter schools.
"We have no control over our school when it is run by people we don’t don’t elect,” Brown said.
Ella Reado, also a graduate, said a return to the school system would end the cycles of management changes at Capitol.
“It’s not stable,” she said. “We need to get stable.”
Another Capitol High graduate, George Francis, class of 1970, warned that shifting back to the parish school system also is a risk because unless the return plan is strengthened there’s no guarantee the parish school system won’t close Capitol in the future.
The need to find a new operator for the school arose this spring when KIPP backed out of the plans to take over operation of Capitol High in time for the 2022-23 school year. Capitol was to become the charter school network’s first school in Baton Rouge. KIPP — short for Knowledge is Power Program — has a big presence in New Orleans, with eight schools educating more than 6,000 children.
Right after KIPP pulled out, East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Sito Narcisse proposed taking control of Capitol and pairing it with nearby Baton Rouge General Medical Center to create a training ground for future nurses and other medical professionals.
Narcisse presented his proposal on June 14 at a meeting packed with Capitol alumni and supporters. The state education board that day voted 8-1 to direct state Education Superintendent Cade Brumley to come back in August with a reopening plan negotiated with Narcisse, but stopped short of agreeing to the transfer.
Narcisse was present Wednesday night but did not speak.
Several speakers raised concern about turning the school into a medically focused school. Some were against the idea while others supported it but only if the school is open to students from the community.
Brumley, the state education superintendent, made clear he will insist that any return plan he recommends will make certain that “students and children from this community would always have a seat at this school.”
Jack Harrell, a 1981 graduate of Capitol High, said Capitol can be a community school and a school with an attractive, specialized program. He offered as an example Scotlandville High, which has a longstanding engineering program supported by ExxonMobil.
"We can bring a medical program here and we can also support the community students,” Harrell said.
Brumley said he insisted on community input when Narcisse first proposed his plan and that his staff will seriously weigh what the people tell him.
"Some people think this is all for show,” Brumley said. “It is not just for show. We sincerely want to know.”