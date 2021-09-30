State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley’s plan to let students exposed to the coronavirus remain in the classroom sparked pushback Thursday from the education and health communities and even the board that hired him 16 months ago.

Sandy Holloway, president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, called Brumley's announcement Wednesday abrupt and inconsistent.

"Past decisions and guidance were based on consultation with health officials, review of data and the advice of the Louisiana Department of Health," Holloway said.

She and others on the board they were blindsided by the change.

"The full board was not made aware of and did not have an opportunity to review the guidelines prior to its release," Holloway said.

The East Baton Rouge Parish school system will not change its current practices, Superintendent Site Narcisse announced Thursday.

Brumley said he is telling local school districts they have the option of letting students who come into close contact with students or staff who test positive for COVID-19 to remain in the classroom if their parents or guardians opt to do so.

+3 New guidelines: Louisiana public school students won't have to quarantine after COVID exposure In a major change, public school students will be allowed to remain in classrooms even if they have close contact with someone who tests posit…

Under the previous recommendation, which is backed by the department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, students exposed to the virus were sent home to quarantine for varying amounts of time.

Brumley said some students being repeatedly placed in quarantine and prompted complaints from parents.

But state health officer Dr. Joseph Kanter on Wednesday called the move dangerous and one that will put children at risk.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said he favors keeping current quarantine guidelines in place, especially amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases among children.

BESE member Belinda Davis, who lives in Baton Rouge and is one of the governor's three appointees on the board, said she and others learned of Brumley's new guidance in The Advocate.

"Until now, every COVID recommendation LDOE has made has been in line with the recommendations of LDH," Davis said.

"I am at a loss to explain this abrupt departure," a reference to state Department of Health guidelines.

LDOE stands for Louisiana Department of Health. LDH is Louisiana Department of Health.

On Thursday Brumley declined to respond to criticism from Holloway, Kanter and the governor.

+4 Governor extends mask mandate to Oct. 27, 'Numbers are still far too high' Despite improvements in recent weeks Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday he is extending his indoor mask mandate until Oct. 27 and said COVID-1…

"I appreciate the role they play," he said.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"I have just had an increasing number of educators and parents share with me their frustrations around the students not having access to their school because of quarantines."

"We are not mandating," Brumley added. "Nor am I speaking out in favor. We are just simply giving systems an additional option."

Brumley has previously touted the support of the medical community when BESE enacted safety standards to combat the pandemic.

Reopening rules of Louisiana public schools: BESE votes in face mask, social distancing policies Backed by medical experts and education groups, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday approved minimum safety standards for the reopening of pu…

The board's initial standards, approved in June, 2020, were praised by Kanter, who was then state medical director, Dr. Billy Lennarz, chair of pediatrics for Ochsner Health System and Dr. Leron Finger, chief quality officer for Children's Hospital.

Brumley said Wednesday he discussed his plan with the "medical community" and an unnamed official in another state that uses similar guidance.

He said Thursday he spoke with members of the medical community "who felt this was an appropriate response" but declined to cite specific doctors.

Mike Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, said local officials are moving carefully before making changes.

"I think a lot of them are reaching out to the Louisiana Department of Heath and their guidelines because they have policies in place," Faulk said.

"And those policies have been developed in accordance with LDH and CDC guidelines," he said.

The Louisiana Federation of Teachers, one of the state's two teacher unions, said Brumley's plan has triggered confusion and concern among parents and educators.

"If school districts decide to adopt this new recommendation from the LDOE then we will undoubtedly see increased spread of COVID-19 in schools and more children and staff sick, which will then spread through the entire community," the group said.

Brigitte Nieland, director of government affairs for the advocacy group Stand For Children, said while Brumley calls his new guidance "parent choice" she is a longtime backer of parental choice.

"When you give more choice to select parents by taking away the choice from the majority of parents that is not a choice," Nieland said.

"And that is what he is doing. To put a potentially infected child who is infected with a deadly virus in a classroom with unvaccinated children and a teacher, those other parents have no choice. You have removed all of that."

In a message to the staff, Narcisse said he previously said science would guide district decisions on the virus and the recommendations of the state Department of Health and the CDC.

"The guidance of these healthcare professionals has not changed and has remained clear on the quarantine guidelines for unvaccinated individuals and their close contacts,' he said.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.