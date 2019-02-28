In a surprise, state Superintendent of Education John White voted "no" Thursday on a resolution endorsing Gov. John Bel Edwards' public school proposal, which includes $1,000 teacher pay raises.

White said that, while he emphatically supports more money for teachers, the plan excludes early childhood education and care teachers, who he said are paid an average of $8.95 per hour.

+2 Education leaders support push for teacher pay raise; questions, concerns remain over details While public school teachers are enthused about prospects for a pay raise, they are leery about details of the plan, including how it would be…

The superintendent was the lone "no" vote when an influential, 27-member advisory panel backed the governor's pay raise plan, which includes $500 pay raises for support workers too, and a $39 million hike in basic state aid for public schools.

The recommendation will be sent to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, which will submit its own request to the Legislature in March.

The same panel also backed Edwards' call for a $39 million hike in basic state aid for public schools, which has been frozen all but one year in the past decade amid state budget problems.

Earlier the panel rejected a move to recommend pay raises of $3,000 for teachers, which was offered by Keith Courville, executive director of Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana, called A+PEL.

Officials of both teacher unions, the Louisiana Federation of Teachers and Louisiana Association of Educators, said while they favor raises bigger than $1,000 per year increases of $3,000 are unrealistic and sure to fail in the Legislature, which convenes on April 8.

Officials of both groups, who have long been aligned with the governor, abstained when Courville's proposal was decided.

The debate may foreshadow legislative arguments on the same issue -- whether teacher raises are big enough, and how to address early childhood education and care.

White complained earlier this week in comments to the Press Club of Baton Rouge that the governor's budget excludes new dollars for Louisiana's Child Care Assistance Program, whose ranks have dropped from about 40,000 families to about 15,000.

He said state officials are also facing criticism by federal leaders because of the state's low reimbursement rate for families working or attending school needing child assistance compared to national standards.

The state's waiting list for the program is about 3,300 families, which could rise to nearly 10,000 at the end of the year when two federal grants totaling $36 million expire.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.