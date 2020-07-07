Louisiana's top school board lacks the authority to suspend public high school and other sports for the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaders of the panel said Tuesday.

The request to do so was made Monday by Senate Education Committee Chairman Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge.

Fields said he does not believe conditioning, drills and games can be held safely amid the pandemic.

But leaders of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education said they lack the authority to suspend public school sports this fall.

In a statement, BESE leaders said despite a Senate resolution sponsored by Fields, enacting rules governing athletics is outside the powers of the board as spelled out in the state Constitution.

They also it is up to district superintendents, as well as the principals of middle, junior high and high schools, to oversee sports as well as by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

Fields made his request in a letter to BESE President Sandy Holloway.

Holloway said her response to Fields is embodied in a statement from BESE Executive Director Shan Davis, which said it comes from "BESE leadership."

Fields sponsored a resolution that urges BESE "to adopt rules relative to the use of school property and personnel for athletic activities during the 2020-21 school year to ensure CDC and state health guidelines are implemented to protect the health and safety and of student athletes, coaches and spectators."

The CDC is the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention.

The measure, Senate Resolution 39, reflects the sentiment of the Senate but does not carry the weight of state law.

Another measure, House Bill 59, includes an amendment added by Fields that directs BESE to enact emergency, minimum health guidelines to govern the reopening of public schools.

The board, which may meet on July 14, is supposed to enact those rules by July 15 under the legislation.

State education leaders criticized that provision last week, and said the state Department of Education would have to hire 500 employees to enforce the new standards.

BESE leaders repeated that stance Tuesday in their response to Fields' request.

"A rule is only valuable when it can be enforced and monitored," according to the statement.

"Parents and students are looking to the local officials for guidance within their communities based on guidelines established by Louisiana health and government officials and experts."