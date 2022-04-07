Put off for eight days due to bad weather, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is finally set to narrow down 19 maps to just one set of election districts that board members will run in this fall.
The School Board is also planning to consider seven proposals from companies interested in maintaining school buildings and grounds. Philadelphia-based Aramark, which has held the facility management contract since 2004, is seeking to keep the job. The school system currently pays it $22.4 million to maintain school facilities.
The School Board is gathering at 5 p.m. Thursday at the School Board Office, 1050 S. Foster Drive.
The redistricting vote will be up first, the only item on the agenda of a special meeting, where the board plans to consider the 19 maps formally introduced March 3. Whatever map the board settles on is to come up one last time on May 5 in a final ratification vote.
The facility management contract will follow at a Committee of the Whole meeting where all nine board members meet but make only recommendations. The final board vote on the facility management contract won’t be until the board’s regular April 21 meeting.
The redistricting vote has been a long time coming, preceded by months of debate, many informational sessions, two hired consultants, as well as threats of litigation.
The new maps are necessitated by the 2020 U.S. Census. The final approved map will go into effect with the Nov. 8 School Board elections, for which qualifying is July 20-22.
Only one board member, Tramelle Howard, has announced he will not run for reelection for a second term representing District 3.
A handful of local, state and national organizations have pressed the School Board to adopt maps that would increase minority representation on the board by creating at least one more Black-majority election district. The board currently has five White and four Black members.
Many of these same advocates want the board to expand in size from nine members to anywhere from 11 to 15 members. Expanding the size of the board would reverse the controversial 2014 reduction of the board from 11 to nine members.
Advocates have coalesced behind one proposed map, known as Ware-Collins Plan 1 11, that would increase the size of the board to 11 members, six of which would come from majority-Black districts. The maps are named after board members Collins and Evelyn Ware-Jackson.
“This would satisfy Voting Rights Act requirements, and shrink the size of each district in a way that would give East Baton Rouge residents more of a say in how our school system is run,” according to a letter issued Thursday by the Baton Rouge chapter of the NAACP.
The letter was joined by the Black Matters Fund, the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, Step Up Louisiana, Louisiana Progress and Progressive Social Network Baton Rouge.
In an unusual move, demographer Cedric Floyd, who lost to Mike Hefner of Duson for the redistricting contract for East Baton Rouge, also came out Thursday with his own analysis of the School Board redistricting process, focusing heavily on what should happen with Ware-Jackson’s District 5.
The board’s five White board members, however, have yet to signal which of the maps they are likely to support and have rejected previous efforts to narrow the field.
Mike McClanahan, president of the state NAACP, told the board on March 17 that it faces litigation if it approves a map that his organization considers out of compliance with federal civil rights law. In particular, opponents argue that all the maps on the table that keep the board at nine members would run afoul of the Voting Rights Act.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has come out in favor of keeping the board at nine members, though it has not endorsed a specific map. BRAC was a key backer of the 2014 reduction of the board to nine members, arguing that a smaller board is more efficient and less riven by conflict.
Six rivals to Aramark responded to the July 15 request for proposal to manage East Baton Rouge school facilities. The school system has so far released only the names of the applicants and the scores they received from five unnamed evaluators.
Here are the seven applicants and their scores, ranked from highest to lowest:
- HES Facilities Management of Knoxville, Tenn: 486.5
- ABM Industries Inc. of New York City: 485
- Sodexo of Paris, France: 475
- Aramark of Philadelphia: 473.5
- MetroClean of Houston: 463.5
- KBS: Facility Services of Oceanside, Calif: 442