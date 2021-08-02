Grambling State University is forgiving about $1.5 million in student debt by using some of its federal aid for coronavirus relief.

The cancelled debt applies to students with a balance from the spring of 2020 through the summer of 2021.

"GSU continues to invest in ensuring that its students receive a high quality education that propels their economic mobility," GSU Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Martin Lemelle said in a statement.

"Utilizing funds from the American Rescue Plan Act we are supporting our students' current educational goals while also investing in their long-term success," Lemelle said.

A number of Historically Black Colleges and Universities have announced student debt forgiveness plans, some using federal aid to do so.

Whether Southern University or LSU have any such plans is unclear.

