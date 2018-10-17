Louisiana slipped from 43rd to 45th nationally on a test of college readiness when the average composite score on the ACT dipped slightly, according to results released Wednesday.

The exam, which measures college readiness, is a key benchmark in gauging academic achievement.

Students are tested on English, reading, math and science.

Results are based on a 1-36 scale and are administered by a nonprofit group in Iowa City, Iowa.

Last year, the composite average for Louisiana was 19.5, good for 43rd in the U. S.

This time the average is 19.2, which put the state in a tie with Arizona.

The results include both public and private school students and are based on a student's last score.

The U.S. average is also down, from 21 last year to 20.8 this time, including the District of Columbia.

A total of 1.9 million high school graduates for 2018 took the test.

State Superintendent of Education John White said this year's results are essentially the same as 2017.

White also noted, as he has before, that Louisiana is one of 17 state where all 12th-graders are required to take the test, not just a select few.

States where relatively few students take the ACT, for a variety of reasons, consistently score higher than students in states where everyone takes the exam.

Connecticut, where most students take the SAT, has a composite ACT average of 25.6, tops in the nation.

However, just 26 percent of high school graduates there take the ACT.

Louisiana students finished 12th among states where all students take the exam.

Last year, students finished in a three-way tie with Arkansas and Oklahoma, according to state calculations.

Wisconsin at 20.5 is tops among states where all students take the test.

The state Department of Education issued an eight-page release that touted the merits of requiring all high school graduates to take the ACT.

The state's top school board approved the requirement in 2012, which took effect the next year.

The plan sparked controversy, including charges that it made little sense for students who have no intention of attending college to take the exam.

Since the new rule was approved the number of students meeting the college readiness standard — 21 and above — has risen nearly 40 percent, to 25,673 annually.

"Because more students who perform at relatively low levels are staying in school, the number of testers achieving higher scores has remained constant while the average declined this year," according to the department.

In Louisiana students had the most success with English, where 53 percent of test takers met or exceeded the benchmarks.

However, just 35 percent of students met the standard for reading; 24 percent for math and 25 percent for science.

Nationally, 60 percent of students met the English benchmark, 46 percent reading, 40 percent math and 36 percent science.

Math scores have declined nationally since 2012.

"The negative trend in math is a red flag for our country, given the growing importance of math and science skills in the increasingly tech-driven U. S. and global job market," ACT CEO Marten Roorda said in a written statement.

Louisiana students finished ahead of those in Alabama, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina and Hawaii. All of those states, but Hawaii, require all students to take the ACT, and in Hawaii 89 percent did so.

The ACT is at the center of a dispute between leaders of LSU and the state Board of Regents.

LSU has changed its admission policies so incoming freshmen can now gain admittance even if they score below what used to be a mandatory ACT minimum mark of 22.

Backers contend the new rules allow the school to review a wide range of factors in judging a student's chance for success.

Critics argue that LSU is watering down crucial academic criteria and that doing so will lead to abuses.