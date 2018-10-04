Moving clearly behind university administrators, LSU’s governing body endorsed Thursday a unilateral decision to change admission standards in a way that relaxes a generation-old requirement that applicants surpass a minimum score on college boards, such as the ACT.
The action was not a response to the Board of Regents, which last week launched in investigation into how often colleges are straying from the minimum admissions standards, aimed but merely an affirmation of change staff quietly began to put into effect last year, LSU Board of Supervisors Chairman James M. Williams said in an interview.
“This wasn’t a reaction to the Regents,” Williams said. “We had always planned to evaluate it once we had all that data in.”
After more than century of admitting any Louisiana resident with a high school diploma, the board voted in 1985 to require a minimum score on a college board test, such as ACT, along with grade point average, to have an application considered. LSU staff, without input from the university’s governing board, relaxed the rigid admission standards.
Critics slammed university administrators saying that the move was aimed at putting more tuition-paying students in classrooms – at the expense of the state’s other four-year universities – and endangering LSU’s flagship status by allowing less qualified students. Some had even hoped the supervisors would rein in LSU President F. King Alexander and his staff.
That’s not happening.
“To move from a rigid admissions process to a comprehensive admissions process, all we’re doing is looking at a variety of factors instead of just one,” Williams said.
