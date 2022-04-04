Opposition to a proposed new subdivision on the west bank of the Comite River might result in hundreds of children, most of them African-American, becoming ineligible to attend one of Louisiana’s highest rated public school districts.
Sen. Mack “Bodi” White, R-Central, recently filed Senate Bill 189 which would redraw the boundaries of the Central school district to remove all the land on the west side of the Comite. This two-square-mile area includes the 53 acres of the proposed Belle Arbor subdivision, which would build 183 homes just south of Hooper Road near its intersection with Foster Road.
White did not return multiple messages seeking comment about the bill. The legislation awaits action in the Senate Education Committee.
If adopted, the boundary changes would take effect July 1. The land, and the schoolchildren who reside there, would shift back to the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. That's where it was until 2007, when Central broke away to form an independent school district.
Central could lose as much $300,000 in year in state education funding, depending on how many children change districts.
The area is mostly Black and sends 249 children now to Central public schools. Senate Bill 189 would let those children stay in Central schools if they chose to, but no new children living there could join them.
That would include an estimated 300 to 400 schoolchildren expected to live in Belle Arbor once built.
The area is notable because it’s part of the Central school district, but not the City of Central. Removing the area would make the city and school district boundaries identical. And the city’s planning and zoning rules would apply to all property of residents who send kids to Central schools.
The Baton Rouge Planning Commission voted unanimously on March 21 to rezone the 53 acres and approve plans for the subdivision. The Metro Council is set to take up the proposal when it meets April 20.
Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks, whose District 2 includes much of the area and who is a member of the Planning Commission, voted in favor of the development at the March 21 meeting, but let the commission know Sen. White is opposed.
“Bodi White has sent me messages all day threatening me not to approve this,” Banks said.
Reached Friday, developer Nick FaKouri said he was not aware of the legislation, but said he’s not surprised given White’s opposition to his development.
The Central School Board has come out strongly against the residential development. The board, however, has not taken an official position on White’s proposed legislation — and board member David Walker, whose district includes the proposed subdivision, said it won’t.
“We’re not getting involved one way or another,” Walker said.
FaKouri noted that Central city leaders on March 8 approved the latest phases of an even larger development, the Village at Magnolia Square, on which FaKouri plans to add 259 family homes, but school leaders did not oppose that development. While he acknowledged that no one has come out and said it, FaKouri suspects that the real reason for the school opposition to Belle Arbor is worries about an influx of Black children.
“They are taking offense to it because it will put more minorities in their school district,” he said.
FaKouri said the fact that the land is in the parish, but also part of the popular Central school district was part of the reason he took on the project.
“I thought it was the best of both worlds,” he said.
Central schools have an A letter grade and are regularly in the top 5 or top 10 in the state academically. The district's enrollment has grown 55% since it opened in 2017, from 3,100 students to more than 4,800 students now.
While it remains predominantly White, the district has become a bit more racially diverse over time. It is currently 69% White, 19% Black and 8% Hispanic.
White, then a state representative, co-authored the 2006 legislation that created the Central Community School District.
The two square miles in question were not part of early maps of the Central school district and they were left out of the City of Central when it was incorporated in 2005. The area was only added the following year to the proposed boundaries of the companion Central school district as backers tried to counter arguments that the new school district would be overwhelmingly White and would increase segregation.
The addition had the effect of racially diversifying Central schools, doubling the percentage of black children to about 20% in an otherwise predominantly White school district.
On Jan. 10, about a month after FaKouri submitted his application, the Central School Board unanimously approved a resolution urging the Planning Commission to reject the Belle Arbor development, saying it will exacerbate recurring flooding in the area. The neighboring subdivision, Comite Estates, has flooded multiple times, forcing residents to park their cars on the narrow shoulder of Hooper Road when the weather turns bad.
“The Central Community School District does not feel it is in the best interest of the community or the public school system to allow an increased density subdivision to be developed in an area that repetitively floods,” the resolution said.
Four of the seven board members spoke in opposition at the March 21 meeting, mentioning flooding but also saying Central can’t handle the added students that would come from this subdivision.
“We’re already overcrowded,” said board member Keith Holmes. “This is just going to make it worse.”
Holmes, however, said the board wouldn’t oppose a smaller development with less than 100 homes.
Board member Sharon Browning equated Central's concerns about Belle Arbor to a new 900-home subdivision planned to be built outside the city of Zachary but served by Zachary schools.
“This will overpower our school system, and it will ruin the good things we have,” said board member Sharon Browning.
FaKouri rejects assertions that Belle Arbor will worsen flooding, arguing on the contrary that it’s part of the answer.
“We are actually going to fix some of the flooding issues,” he said.
He noted that he’s building two retention ponds covering 12.3 acres of the plot, and he's correcting other issues that have worsened flooding, in particular helping beleaguered Comite Estates subdivision. The area, however, will still face potential flooding, he acknowledged, from big storms like the August 2016 floods until the long awaited Comite River diversion project is completed.
He also denied suggestions that he’s overbuilding and promised a quality development.
The houses in the subdivision will start at around $250,000, will have three or four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two-car garages, he said. And while the rezoning allows him to put 7.2 housing units per acre, FaKouri said he’s planning only to build 3.4 homes per acre.