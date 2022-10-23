Kimberly Bainguel is challenging incumbent Mark Bellue to represent the Broadmoor-centered District 1 on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.
She said Bellue had told her he was not planning to run again. In July, when it came time to qualify for the Nov. 8 election, Bellue called her to let her know he’d changed his mind.
“I think the board will be a new board,” Bainguel recalls Bellue telling her, “and it would not be good to be an entirely new board.”
All nine seats on the parish School Board are contested and three are open, with no incumbents running. Early voting begins Monday.
Of the two District 1 candidates, Bellue, a 56-year-old registered lobbyist who provides government relations and regulatory compliance consulting services, is the one with the money. As of Thursday, he’d raised $21,000 for his own campaign — he’d spent only $21. And another $43,000 and counting in independent spending is being spent on his behalf by two outside groups: Stand For Children and the Baton Rouge Alliance For Students.
Bainguel, a 39-year-old licensed social worker with her own practice and three children attending public school, is largely self-funding her campaign. She’s raised $7,725 so far, spending almost all of that.
Bainguel interviewed with outside groups that account for the vast majority of spending in the nine School Board races on the Nov. 8 ballot but failed to earn their endorsements.
“I went to those meetings. I spoke from my experience as a mother, a wife, a parent, and what I feel that students need and maybe that is not what those organizations want,” Bainguel said.
That Red Stick Leaders for Students — the political arm of the Alliance for Students — backed Bellue over Bainguel is notable because Bainguel is currently enrolled in Changemakers, an Alliance-run leadership training program.
Bainguel said she is running partly because of her children’s experience in school, what she’s seen in her practice, but also because social workers strive to make change.
“For change to happen it has to happen at the top and trickle down to people affected by those changes,” said Bainguel.
Bellue recalls being the one calling for change when he first ran for School Board in 2014.
“Over time, I’ve realized that change doesn’t just happen overnight, you have to monitor it and monitor the progress,” Bellue said. “To someone on the outside it may seem painfully slow. Progress comes in small increments.”
Bellue, who was re-elected without opposition in 2018, said he decided shortly before qualifying to seek a third term, citing the need for seasoned hands to ensure current initiatives stay on track, including Pathways to Bright Futures, which expands dual enrollment courses at high schools.
“I decided to make sure I was there … to be a part of the process because it’s going to take someone familiar with our district and our resources,” Bellue said.
District 1 is centered around the Broadmoor and Sherwood Forest area, stretching from west to east from Airline Highway to the Livingston Parish line. The district has almost 26,000 registered voters. About 51% of voters are White and 39% are Black. Bellue, a Republican, is White, and Bainguel, a Democrat, is Black.
Despite his financial edge and the fact that a majority of voters in the district are White, Bellue is predicting a close race.
Both Bainguel and Bellue say they have no problems with charter schools as long as they are high-quality. Bellue has been among the most supportive on the board when it comes to charter schools.
Bellue voted for hiring Supt. Sito Narcisse in January 2021 over an in-house favorite, Adam Smith. Bellue said he supports Narcisse’s initiatives.
“We wanted someone who is going to take action,” Bellue said. “I like the fact that he has been active in the community with business, coming up with innovative ideas.”
Bainguel said she’s hearing mixed reviews from constituents as she campaigns, saying Narcisse has good ideas but his implementation falls short.
“Some say, ‘Yeah we support him,’ some say they hate him,” Bainguel said.
Bainguel is pushing issues of her own such as more effective use of social-and-emotional learning as well as revising teacher evaluations to focus more on areas of student growth. She said in her practice she encounters too many burnt-out teachers.
“They say, ‘We don’t feel supported, we’re just put out there and thrown to the wolves,’” Banguel said. “They need that support.”