Photo: Courtesy of Naville Oubre / SU Communications - - Tydrick Oliver, A Southern University Electronics Engineering Technology Senior, (at right)enters his personal information into a laptop belonging to the Proctor and Gamble company at the University's F.G. Clark Activity Center on Wednesday, during the university's Career Exploration Day sponsored by the Office of Career Services. Proctor and Gamble representative Yvette Bayonne speakes to Tydrick about opportunities within the organization as he types in his information.