The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is joining with LSU and Southern University to connect local students to career opportunities through internships.
BRAC and the universities will use Handshake, an early talent recruitment platform, with the goal of retaining graduates. The platform will grant small to mid-size companies a level playing field with larger employers to interact with university career centers and make students aware of career paths available to them in the Baton Rouge area.
Roughly half of the students at both LSU and Southern have active Handshake profiles and there are close to 500 active employer profiles in the region. BRAC plans to host workshops with the universities’ career service centers to help employers set up profiles. The first workshop, Handshake 101, is set for October 14.