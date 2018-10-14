Stand for Children once again looks to be a big player in races for East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.

In fall 2014, the pro-charter, school education reform group’s political action committee in Louisiana contributed $15,000 to five School Board candidates. It also spent at least $35,000 more on behalf of two of them via a newly formed independent expenditure committee.

Last fall, Stand spent even more heavily and on just one race. Michael Gaudet, a Republican, received $2,200 in contributions from its PAC, while its independent committee reported spending an additional $61,000 on Gaudet’s behalf. That financial infusion helped the retired Albemarle executive win a hard-fought special election in District 7.

Stand’s spending was more than double what Gaudet raised on his own. It was also more than double the funds raised by his closest opponent, LSU associate professor Belinda Davis, who otherwise kept pace with Gaudet. Gaudet replaced Republican Barbara Freiberg, who months earlier won a seat on the Metro Council.

As the Nov. 6 School Board races approach, the Louisiana affiliate of Stand for Children is backing four candidates in six of the active races. The four were selected by a group of local parents organized by Stand.

Gaudet is again getting Stand support, this time against Davis’ friend and parent activist Tania Nyman, a Democrat. And Stand is once again supporting fellow incumbent Evelyn Ware-Jackson, on whom it spent heavily in fall 2014. Ware-Jackson is facing Cliff Lewis, a parent liaison at Mentorship Academy, as she seeks a third term representing District 5. Both are Democrats.

The two other candidates Stand is supporting are newcomers Tramelle Howard and Chrisdelin Kelly Lyles. Howard and Lyles are challenging District 3 incumbent Kenyetta Nelson-Smith and District 4 incumbent Dawn Collins, respectively. All four are Democrats.

Stand has made no endorsements this go-around in races for districts 2 and 6.

The organization’s activity this election cycle is not yet evident in campaign finance reports.

The first reports by School Board candidates were due Tuesday, covering activity through Sept. 27. Candidates for School Board reported a total of $176,229 in contributions; four candidates reported late, after the Tuesday deadline, disclosing $14,739 in fundraising.

None of the four Stand for Children-endorsed candidates, however, reported any contributions as yet from the organization. The next reports aren’t due until Oct. 29.

The only evidence of financial support comes from Stand’s PAC, which reported spending $206 on Sept. 26 for a voter data file for Gaudet.

In an interview Friday, Carrie Griffin Monica, executive director of Stand’s Louisiana affiliate, said the organization has sent out two mailers on behalf of Baton Rouge School Board candidates.

Also, Stand conducted preliminary polling earlier this year on to get a “lay of the land” in local School Board races, she acknowledged. It did so through a 501(c)(4) nonprofit corporation based in Portland, the home base of Stand. Such corporations do not legally have to disclose their donors.

But Monica won’t say much more about what’s to come, pointing to legal restrictions on coordinating Stand’s actions with individual candidates.

“We have an idea of what that will look like, but unfortunately I can’t talk about anything we are going to do,” Monica said.

FuturePAC, a political action committee affiliated with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, is the biggest contributor so far to the Nov. 6 School Board races, giving a total $27,500 to six candidates.

The Chamber’s PAC gave $5,000 each to the four candidates Stand is supporting. And it gave $5,000 to Dadrius Lanus, who is in a three-person race with incumbent Vereta Lee and Joycelyn Hall in District 2, and $2,500 to District 6 incumbent Jill Dyason, who is being challenged by newcomer Tammy Dabadie. Lanus, Lee and Hall are Democrats; Dyason and Dabadie are Republicans.

The two groups have worked together before. In October 2017, even as it was promoting Gaudet in the District 7 race, Stand’s PAC contributed $25,000 to FuturePAC. A month earlier FuturePAC gave Gaudet $5,000.