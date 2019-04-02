For the first time since he took over as superintendent in 2015, Warren Drake is asking the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board to give him authority to lay off employees to balance the school system’s books.

The move comes as Drake looks for way to trim tens of millions of dollars in school spending in advance of the 2019-20 fiscal year, which starts July 1.

The School Board on Thursday night plans to consider invoking the school system’s Reduction in Force, or RIF, policy. A final vote is planned for April 18 and, if approved, a RIF letter would be sent out the next day.

Board’s action doesn’t mean there would actually be employee layoffs, but it increases the possibility. For nearly a year, Drake has been not filling many jobs as they came open in hopes of cutting the budget via attrition and avoiding possible layoffs.

Drake sent an email to school employees late Tuesday morning saying that he still hopes to avoid layoffs via attrition and other cuts, but he's not sure if that will be possible.

"After May 18th, we will take a look at the budget and only implement the RIF if we feel that it is needed to reach our goal," Drake said. "Again, I feel like we will not need to do this but it is a possibility."

Drake added that even if he implements a RIF, "it is possible that only some job descriptions would be affected, and if so, then a separate letter would go out."

Prior to Drake’s arrival, annual RIF letters every spring were a common occurrence, though the school system rarely ended up laying off very many of its employees. In some cases, they were able to bring them back later.

Layoffs used to be largely based on seniority, but the Legislature in 2012 told school districts they could no longer use “seniority” for laying off educators, although non-educators can still be judged by seniority. Now, East Baton Rouge Parish’s RIF policy calls for laying off educators based “solely upon demand, performance, and effectiveness,” with a lot of weight given to how employees score on annual employee evaluations.

Gretchen Lampe, an organizer with the Louisiana Association of Educators, said her organization believes layoffs can be avoided via attrition. She stopped short of saying she was against the school system sending a RIF letter.

“It’s always difficult to see the resolution,” Lampe said. “Employees hate the uncertainty that comes once it is issued.”

Drake every year has done ample budget-cutting in his four-year tenure without having to resort to layoffs. However, the budget hole he's facing in 2019-20 could well be his biggest yet. Declining enrollment and increased spending on charter schools are two big factors.

Last fall, Drake assembled an in-house team to try to identify $30 to $40 million in spending reductions. In January, Drake presented the board with $21.3 million in trims. The bulk of the proposed savings came from cutting payroll. They included an 8 percent cut in school staff, saving an estimated $14.4 million a year, and a 10 percent cut in Central Office staff, saving an estimated $3.7 million a year.