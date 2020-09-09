Forty-nine students from across the Capitol region are semifinalists for a National Merit Scholarship, out of 16,000 semiﬁnalists nationwide for the 66th annual scholarship competition.
These high school seniors will continue on to compete for 7,500 scholarships. The scholarships are worth more than $30 million and will be awarded in the spring.
A total of 233 students across Louisiana are National Merit semifinalists this year. The New Orleans metro area, which includes the North Shore, had more than half of them, with 123 semifinalists.
At the school level, Ben Franklin High had the most students in the state who successfully became semifinalists with 23. Next was Baton Rouge Magnet High with 19 followed by Caddo Magnet High in Shreveport with 18. In the Capital region, Episcopal High had 12, the only other high school with 10 or more semifinalists.
Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level. More than 90% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, with about half of the finalists receiving scholarships and earning the merit scholar title.
Semifinalists were drawn from a pool of 1.5 million juniors in 21,000 high schools who took the PSAT in 2019.
Here are the latest semifinalists in the Capital region:
BATON ROUGE
Baton Rouge Magnet High: Zayeed A. Akhter, Emily C. Boldor, Varun Dhaka, Fariz H. Firdausi, Camille A. Gildersleeve, Colin W. Herke, Jay M. Iyer, Riley C. Jenkins, Justin Kim, Andrew Nguyen, Tommy T. Nguyen, Ju-Woo Nho, Elise M. Overton, Ethan W. Rainach, Olivia N. Smith, Shamitha Thumma, Lanie G. Wang, Bailey A. Wells and Jonathan Wu
Catholic High: Brennan M. Campesi, Bailey A. Faulk, Adam P. Grissom, Noah K. Hixson, Jacob M. LeBlanc, Benjamin T. Mayeux and Christian J. Thompson
Episcopal High: Abhay Basireddy, Matthew T. Bickham, Gregory F. Field, Elaine M. Gboloo, Joseph Y. Ismail, Evan J. Jurkovic, Alex C. Nelson, Marshall H. Pentes, Connor W. Porthouse, Bethany S. Reid, Charles L. Roth and Katherine A. Scarton
LSU Lab School: Niles A. Babin and Riley P. Rosenfeld
St. Joseph’s Academy: Anna C. Eagleton, Jillian G. Eskew and Emily A. Uter
DENHAM SPRINGS
Denham Springs High: Caroline E. Cantu
GEISMAR
Dutchtown High: Abigail M. Evans and Nellie Y. Jun
ST. FRANCISVILLE
West Feliciana High: Mathilde L. Fox-Smith
ZACHARY
Zachary High: Natalie M. Creel and Anna K. Dupre